¿Wappin? Canciones del Mar / Songs of the Sea

Canciones del Mar / Songs of the Sea
Mountain – Nantucket Sleighride
https://youtu.be/Oa7pDgF8rrY
Maná – En El Muelle De San Blas
https://youtu.be/rAmmJsHwP5g
Otis Redding – Dock of the Bay
https://youtu.be/rTVjnBo96Ug
Bono & The Edge – Van Diemen’s Land
https://youtu.be/vsD95EE69Rk
Laura Pausini – Entre Tu y Mil Mares
https://youtu.be/w3JoAPJu7ho
Los Mozambiques – Los Barcos en la Bahía
https://youtu.be/A9m4FC1qytg
Gordon Lightfoot – The Wreck of the Edumund Fitzgerald
https://youtu.be/9vST6hVRj2A
Of Monsters & Men – We Sink
https://youtu.be/dFRywBkXgdA
The Beatles – Yellow Submarine
https://youtu.be/m2uTFF_3MaA
Allman Brothers – 1983… (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)
https://youtu.be/JsC9ZFYwcsQ
Mark Knopfler – Privateering
https://youtu.be/2YDPsHznyRU
Enya – Orinoco Flow
https://youtu.be/kZ8KK8u9dN8
Danilo Pérez – Across the Crystal Sea
https://youtu.be/jo3BAlJ0jUI
~ ~ ~
