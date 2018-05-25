¿Wappin? Canciones del Mar / Songs of the Sea

Panama Bay

Canciones del Mar / Songs of the Sea

Mountain – Nantucket Sleighride
https://youtu.be/Oa7pDgF8rrY

Maná – En El Muelle De San Blas
https://youtu.be/rAmmJsHwP5g

Otis Redding – Dock of the Bay
https://youtu.be/rTVjnBo96Ug

Bono & The Edge – Van Diemen’s Land
https://youtu.be/vsD95EE69Rk

Laura Pausini – Entre Tu y Mil Mares
https://youtu.be/w3JoAPJu7ho

Los Mozambiques – Los Barcos en la Bahía
https://youtu.be/A9m4FC1qytg

Gordon Lightfoot – The Wreck of the Edumund Fitzgerald
https://youtu.be/9vST6hVRj2A

Of Monsters & Men – We Sink
https://youtu.be/dFRywBkXgdA

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine
https://youtu.be/m2uTFF_3MaA

Allman Brothers – 1983… (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)
https://youtu.be/JsC9ZFYwcsQ

Mark Knopfler – Privateering
https://youtu.be/2YDPsHznyRU

Enya – Orinoco Flow
https://youtu.be/kZ8KK8u9dN8

Danilo Pérez – Across the Crystal Sea
https://youtu.be/jo3BAlJ0jUI

 

~ ~ ~
