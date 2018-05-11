¿Wappin? Just a shot away…

So will the one who shoots this cannon be heard to complain of an act of war if someone shoots back? Wikimedia photo of an unstable and largely theoretical Middle Eastern frontier.

Edwin Starr – War, what is it good for?
https://youtu.be/SQSqDrozT4I
 

Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan – Trouble In Mind
https://youtu.be/ryjNy_0wZLY
 

Thievery Corporation – Forgotten People
https://youtu.be/u9_Fph5RrT4
 

Cultura Profética – Somos muchos
https://youtu.be/QJcJeeCvtas
 

Florence + The Machine – Hunger
https://youtu.be/5GHXEGz3PJg
 

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/frTxQHpWpf0
 

Billie Eilish & Khalid – Lovely
https://youtu.be/V1Pl8CzNzCw
 

Chlöe Howl – Magnetic
https://youtu.be/jRodM49lJrQ
 

Otis Taylor – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/8NShOQnlNEw
 

Zaratustra Trio – Bella Ciao
https://youtu.be/cxFX8fyWpTM
 

John Mellencamp – Hard Times for an Honest Man
https://youtu.be/HmBhIcKReXg
 

Of Monsters and Men – Crystals
https://youtu.be/XUClIslXKZo
 

Shakira & Maluma – Trap
https://youtu.be/zkG4Xpz6t68
 

The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/asVp8ozMB8Q
 

One Love Peace Concert (Jamaica 1978)
https://youtu.be/JVG9Tw0JMBk
 

 

~ ~ ~
