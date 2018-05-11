¿Wappin? Just a shot away…

Just a shot away
Edwin Starr – War, what is it good for?
https://youtu.be/SQSqDrozT4I
Archie Shepp & Horace Parlan – Trouble In Mind
https://youtu.be/ryjNy_0wZLY
Thievery Corporation – Forgotten People
https://youtu.be/u9_Fph5RrT4
Cultura Profética – Somos muchos
https://youtu.be/QJcJeeCvtas
Florence + The Machine – Hunger
https://youtu.be/5GHXEGz3PJg
Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/frTxQHpWpf0
Billie Eilish & Khalid – Lovely
https://youtu.be/V1Pl8CzNzCw
Chlöe Howl – Magnetic
https://youtu.be/jRodM49lJrQ
Otis Taylor – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/8NShOQnlNEw
Zaratustra Trio – Bella Ciao
https://youtu.be/cxFX8fyWpTM
John Mellencamp – Hard Times for an Honest Man
https://youtu.be/HmBhIcKReXg
Of Monsters and Men – Crystals
https://youtu.be/XUClIslXKZo
Shakira & Maluma – Trap
https://youtu.be/zkG4Xpz6t68
The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/asVp8ozMB8Q
One Love Peace Concert (Jamaica 1978)
https://youtu.be/JVG9Tw0JMBk
~ ~ ~
