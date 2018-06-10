Passing on an announcement: US consular officials to visit Boquete

US Embassy Panama

The American Citizens Services (ACS) Unit at the US Embassy in Panama will be visiting Boquete, Chiriqui on Thursday, June 14, 2018 to provide passport, notarial, and voting assistance services to US Citizens.

Additionally, representatives from the US Social Security Administration will be available on June 14 to offer services to beneficiaries or individuals with questions about Social Security. They will also receive Foreign Enforcement Questionnaires (FEQ) and International Direct Deposit enrollment forms.

Please note that due to logistical constraints, we are not able to provide passport renewal services for adults (Form DS-82) at the event.

WHERE, WHEN, AND HOW:

Where: Biblioteca de Boquete,Avenida Central, Bajo Boquete, Panama

When: Thursday, June 14. Notarial services 10am-12pm. Passport services 1-3pm. Social Security Services 10am-12pm and 1-3pm. Voting assistance 10am-12pm and 1-3pm.

How: Please register below according to the service that you require:

For Social Security Services/Information, register here

For Minor Passport Renewal or Lost and Stolen Passport Services, register here (Please note that we will NOT accept adult passport renewals during this outreach event. To renew adult passports, please use the passport by mail service).

For Notarial Services, register here

For Voting Assistance, please come by any time between 10am-12pm and 1-3pm.

HOW TO PAY FOR PASSPORT AND NOTARIAL SERVICES (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY):

The Embassy can only accept payment by local banker’s cashier check (known in Spanish as “Cheque Certificado”) made payable to “US Embassy Panama,” issued within the past five months. Our office has confirmed with the State Department that, unfortunately, we cannot accept cash or credit card payments. The notarial fee is $50 per each signature of the Consular Officer. A list of passport fees can be found here. Other than passport and notarial services, all other services are no-fee.

WHAT TO BRING FOR PASSPORT AND NOTARIAL SERVICES:

Passports: Please note that we will NOT accept adult passport renewals during this outreach event. To renew adult passports, please use the passport by mail service.

For passport renewals for minors, in addition to the completed DS-11 application, bring a copy of the photo page of the minor’s passport, a copy of both parents’ passports /cedulas, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches) and a copy of the minor’s birth certificate, in addition to the original birth certificate and passport/ cedulas. The fee for passport renewal is currently $115.00 for a minor (under 16) and $145.00 (for a minor 16 years of age and older). The minor (under 16) and both parents or guardians must appear in person. If only one parent is present in Panama, the “Statement of Consent from Absent Parent” Form DS-3053, notarized in the United States, is required. Please note that the DS-3053 will not be accepted if notarized in Panama.

For lost/stolen passports, in addition to the completed DS-11 application and the DS-64 statement regarding a lost or stolen passport, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches), a Panamanian police report documenting the lost/stolen passport, and documentation of your identity (government-issued identification cards and/or proof of US citizenship). The fee is currently $145 for an adult (over the age of 16) replacement of a lost or stolen passport.

Notarizations: Here is the link with details. If you are requesting the notarization of your driver’s license, bring a photocopy of the front and back page of your license, as well as your license. If you are requesting notarization of benefits documents, bring the original and a copy of the document(s) showing the amount of benefits you receive monthly or annually. The notarial fee is $50.00 for each signature of the Consular Officer.

WHAT TO BRING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY AND OTHER FEDERAL BENEFITS SERVICES (please bring legible copies of all documents to be submitted):

SSA Proof of Life: If you are required to comply with this requirement this year (i.e. your SSN ends in 00 thru 49; you receive benefits for someone else; you are age 90 or over), please bring your cedula or passport.

Medicare Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign this form and to cancel your enrollment please complete and sign this form.

Social Security Replacement Card: Bring a copy of your valid US passport and completed form SS-5FS.

Social Security Card for child under 12: Bring a copy of the US passport for one of the parents, the child’s “copia integra” birth certificate, the child’s US passport (as well as copies) and a completed form SS-5FS.

Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your current passport or cedula.

International Direct Deposit Enrollment:If you wish to enroll, please send an e-mail to Panama-FBU@state.gov to request the form.

A NOTE ABOUT VOTER REGISTRATION

Voting: The Federal Voting Absentee Program suggests that you submit a new registration every year. If you haven’t yet registered to receive your absentee ballot in 2018, here is a link with information on registering. We encourage you to look at the voting website. Please know that you may be able to register and request your absentee ballot on line, without needing to visit us in person.

For any other services not listed above and for general inquiries, please bring your current passport/cedula and your Social Security number.

