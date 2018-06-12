Perez, The Ohio voter roll purge case and what it means

Long before he got to his present position he was a prominent defender of voting rights, both in government posts and in the private practice of law: Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez. US Department of Labor archive photo by Ken Cedeño.

What the Ohio voter roll purge case means

by Tom Perez

Today a 5-4 conservative majority on the Supreme Court ruled that Ohio can purge people who haven’t voted in the past two years off their voter rolls, Eric. Here’s why this ruling matters:

It’s just another tool in Republicans’ arsenal to discourage minority voter turnout — people who they know are more likely to vote Democratic. And Republicans in other red states will use this decision to throw away folks’ right to vote without facing any repercussions.

The impact this decision will have in 2018, 2019, and beyond is undeniable, which is why we have to hunker down now to give the Democratic Party the resources to organize and mobilize voters nationwide this year.

Click here to read the decision, including the dissents.

