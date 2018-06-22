¿Wappin? De verdad ~ For real

Italian musician Laura Pausini in Barcelona a few years ago. Photo creative commons, via Wikimedia, by http://www.livepict.com.

Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/qnE775jB0Ik

Kany García – Para Siempre
https://youtu.be/ieBvA3kMJB4

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

Joshue Ashby & C3 Project Live at Trama 2018
https://youtu.be/wdxYjFgomoc

Pat Metheny – The Truth Will Always Be
https://youtu.be/2DxfuGI_DaM

Miles Davis – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/rE8y7QAJ3ug

Laura Pausini – E.STA.A.TE
https://youtu.be/wM0uoTQmOdI

Patti Smith – Beds Are Burning
https://youtu.be/LoWfnFJ52rc

Natalia Lafourcade et al – Un Derecho de Nacimiento
https://youtu.be/JCWGOUlqq4k

Florence + The Machine – Hunger
https://youtu.be/5GHXEGz3PJg

Bob Geldof – I Don’t Like Mondays
https://youtu.be/-Kobdb37Cwc

Melissa Aldana – Turning
https://youtu.be/6whqB_JYzHA

Haydée Milanés – Si ella me faltara alguna vez
https://youtu.be/a6T824d8RkI

Adele – Set Fire To The Rain
https://youtu.be/Ri7-vnrJD3k

Juanes & Mon Laferte – NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/aWjihS2LHLs

 

