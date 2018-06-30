¿Wappin? End of June tunes

End of June tunes / Armonías para los finales de junio

Frankie Valli – Sherry

https://youtu.be/AapxXRlsdwA

Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Be To Be Free

https://youtu.be/HDqmJEWOJRI

Zahara – Con Las Ganas

https://youtu.be/yTwzhCKMA7k

Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships

https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc

Mala Maña – Allá Viene un Corazón

https://youtu.be/Xs3ZlfloR58

Michael Stipe – Losing My Religion

https://youtu.be/xwtdhWltSIg

Tracy Chapman – Talkin’ About A Revolution

https://youtu.be/Xv8FBjo1Y8I

Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

https://youtu.be/8Ix-cJZv5vc

Gloria Trevi – Todos Me Miran

https://youtu.be/g2fQgeXgEbM

Mark Knopfler – True Love Will Never Fade

https://youtu.be/wVoJgwLIuNA

Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo

https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw

Quicksilver Messenger Service – What About Me?

https://youtu.be/zBvjXhUSUpU

Carla Morrison – Tragos de Amargo Licor

https://youtu.be/6Fs86CJGkqo

Joss Stone – People Get Ready

https://youtu.be/msC8HkU3dpI

Laura Pausini – Escucha tu corazón

https://youtu.be/UVEdsOjgacE

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman

https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ

Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes

https://youtu.be/VKvNtAVZyOc

~ ~ ~

