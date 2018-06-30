¿Wappin? End of June tunes

0
TC
Tracy Chapman. Photo by Pieter Morlion.

End of June tunes / Armonías para los finales de junio

Frankie Valli – Sherry
https://youtu.be/AapxXRlsdwA

Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Be To Be Free
https://youtu.be/HDqmJEWOJRI

Zahara – Con Las Ganas
https://youtu.be/yTwzhCKMA7k

Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/hIccZsURyLc

Mala Maña – Allá Viene un Corazón
https://youtu.be/Xs3ZlfloR58

Michael Stipe – Losing My Religion
https://youtu.be/xwtdhWltSIg

Tracy Chapman – Talkin’ About A Revolution
https://youtu.be/Xv8FBjo1Y8I

Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away
https://youtu.be/8Ix-cJZv5vc

Gloria Trevi – Todos Me Miran
https://youtu.be/g2fQgeXgEbM

Mark Knopfler – True Love Will Never Fade
https://youtu.be/wVoJgwLIuNA

Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/71PPpZFkujw

Quicksilver Messenger Service – What About Me?
https://youtu.be/zBvjXhUSUpU

Carla Morrison – Tragos de Amargo Licor
https://youtu.be/6Fs86CJGkqo

Joss Stone – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/msC8HkU3dpI

Laura Pausini – Escucha tu corazón
https://youtu.be/UVEdsOjgacE

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ

Mott the Hoople – All the Young Dudes
https://youtu.be/VKvNtAVZyOc

 

~ ~ ~
