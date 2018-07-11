Growing street protests

Street protest advisory

by Eric Jackson, photos taken from Twitter

Monumental events can spiral out of trivial incidents. In Panamanian relations with the United States one of these happened in 1856, when there were heavy economic and political issues associated with the California Gold Rush, armed American militias in the region and the economic impact of the Panama Railroad on the minds of many people here. Then a drunken American named Jack Oliver introduced a pistol into an argument over the price of a piece of watermelon. Some 60 people, most of them US citizens, were killed. Washington sent in the US Marine Corps over the incident. So you never know. Don’t be an idiot, whatever your nationality.

Note some scenes from what went on yesterday, and some calls for action today. And take a hint.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1016775599698956288

The traffic jam from a Panama City street blockade may affect you on another street.

