¿Wappin? A Cultural Friday in July / Un viernes cultural en julio

Florence Welch. Photo by Jason Persse.

A Cultural Friday in July / Un viernes cultural en julio

Santana – Toussaint L’Ouverture
https://youtu.be/72RuN1QS9Ms

Romeo Santos & Juan Luis Guerra – Carmín
https://youtu.be/gBjyTf8sVrg

Rosie & The Originals – Angel Baby
https://youtu.be/6LjxfNxbZM4

Ray Charles – Let’s Go Get Stoned
https://youtu.be/gFwhCLYO_-M

Mad Professor – Gringo Dread
https://youtu.be/dwy2t55gnSA

The Chi-Lites – Oh Girl
https://youtu.be/oM7QN5OkUMA

Lenny Kravitz – Low
https://youtu.be/BilaShsQphM

Ariana Grande – God is a woman
https://youtu.be/kHLHSlExFis

Florence + The Machine – Big God
https://youtu.be/_kIrRooQwuk

Los Cafres – Si el amor se cae
https://youtu.be/hkY9XcCnFzo

Percy Sledge – When a man loves a woman
https://youtu.be/jHS8LAqHyHs

Weezer – Africa
https://youtu.be/BmRovgZsvAQ

Playing for Change – La Tierra del Olvido
https://youtu.be/6exx0sB_iOA

Kafu Banton – Despierta y Anda
https://youtu.be/b3tLwkooY-o

The Rolling Stones Glastonbury Festival 2013
https://youtu.be/V9NaxP7VCCc

