¿Wappin? Music for when your soul goes on trial

Hiromi
Hiromi Uehara. Photo by Robert Drózd.

When your soul goes on trial
Cuando tu alma va a juicio

WhoMadeWho – Goodbye To All I Know
https://youtu.be/iPncXfPL6hA

Luci & The Soul Brokers – Dear Baby
https://youtu.be/kbOUG9SFkig

Totó La Momposina – El Pescador
https://youtu.be/3wN5YcDTx0Y

Johnny Lee – Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places
https://youtu.be/1MnU6p3sGSw

Johnny Cash – Hurt
https://youtu.be/HjQtlAiFLuc

Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Bony Fingers
https://youtu.be/7MBaGjVdaIk

Randy Weston & Pharoah Sanders – Blue Moses
https://youtu.be/KeC68qpIq6s

Hiromi Uehara & Edmar Castañeda – Fire
https://youtu.be/JiBeeM0gg9g

Solomon Burke – None Of Us Are Free
https://youtu.be/eFkmRp_G2uo

Daniel Castro – I’ll Play The Blues For You
https://youtu.be/ioOzsi9aHQQ

León Larregui & Mon Laferte – Rue Vieille Du Temple
https://youtu.be/62WV4tFEh0Q

Shakira – Antologia
https://youtu.be/pWgVRK_Ggww

The Yardbirds – Mr. You’re A Better Man Than I
https://youtu.be/tgC8iz_ALik

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

Gilberto Santa Rosa – En Vivo La Habana Cuba 2018
https://youtu.be/qV9mK6bKgjE

 

~ ~ ~
