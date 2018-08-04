Kermit’s birds / Los aves de Kermit

Neotropical Cormorant

Cormorán Neotropical

por Kermit Nourse

This is a Neotropical Cormorant, a common water bird found throughout most of Panama. When it matures it will be darker, but for now I like its blue eye and beautifully patterned plumage on its back.

Este es un Cormorán Neotrópical, un ave de agua común que se encuentra en la mayor parte de Panamá. Cuando madure, será más oscuro, pero por ahora me gusta su ojo azul y su plumaje bellamente estampado en la espalda.

~ ~ ~

