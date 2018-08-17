New Panama paintings by George Scribner

LNG tanker in the Cocoli Locks.

 

Las Hermanas

 

“Beach Taxi” in Santa Clara

 

“Hold for the Locomotives” in the Miraflores Locks

 

George Scribner’s next painting workshop in late October in Montrose, CA:

workshop
Click on the graphic to contact George Scribner.

If you want to buy some of his artwork, click here or here.

 

