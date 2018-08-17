CultureLifestyle New Panama paintings by George Scribner August 17, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter LNG tanker in the Cocoli Locks. Las Hermanas “Beach Taxi” in Santa Clara “Hold for the Locomotives” in the Miraflores Locks George Scribner’s next painting workshop in late October in Montrose, CA: Click on the graphic to contact George Scribner. If you want to buy some of his artwork, click here or here. ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related