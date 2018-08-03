¿Wappin? Bone conduction at a civilized volume

You know it in your bones
Lo sabes en tus huesos
Of Monsters And Men – Your Bones
https://youtu.be/wXUloVYbchg
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo
Radiohead – Creep
https://youtu.be/lZiNtbgm9oM
Cultura Profética – Llevarte Allí
https://youtu.be/SzenT85bX8I
Pussy Riot – Good Cop
https://youtu.be/q1v7u1GacSU
Halie Loren – A Woman’s Way
https://youtu.be/3wgbwj9WD1g
The Speakeasy Three – When I Get Low, I Get High
https://youtu.be/acb-js00c40
Kafu Banton & Almirante – Ella
https://youtu.be/mLedvhjWp1k
Sigrid – Strangers
https://youtu.be/cIriwVhRPVA
The Avalanches – Because I’m Me
https://youtu.be/eu0KsZ_MVBc
Willie Nelson – Summer Wind
https://youtu.be/ekRUV3aoSY0
Playing For Change w/ Manu Chao – Clandestino
https://youtu.be/Wm0hI0aJanc
Adán Jodorowsky & Natalia Lafourcade – Vivir con valor
https://youtu.be/hUrlHEsmFMA
Peter Gabriel – San Jacinto
https://youtu.be/NNOW2f8eFsw
Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite – Live à La Cigale
https://youtu.be/QJbOOm3p9s0
~ ~ ~
