¿Wappin? Música en serio

Alex Blake. Foto por Marco Senna.

Alex Blake solo
https://youtu.be/k1TtbFmuU60

Al Raseef – Live On The Street
https://youtu.be/aclCoroXd3Y

Omar Díaz & DeDe – Overjoyed
https://youtu.be/P5mDkMoMNKg

Oscar De Leon & Tito Puente – Hay Que Trabajar
https://youtu.be/FaLd6pntkBo

Idania Dowman – Tribute to Whitney Houston
https://youtu.be/N4MEhIoM_Qk

Naseem Alatrash – Cello Taqsim with the Michigan Arab Orchestra
https://youtu.be/9_z4jKdVINc

Rhiannon Giddens – Shake Sugaree
https://youtu.be/eLIEIbuh71o

Champion Jack Dupree & King Curtis – Junkers Blues
https://youtu.be/XUVLcFhQm90

Light in Babylon – Hinech Yafa
https://youtu.be/aKJvbTEnp0I

Andre Hayward – There Is No Greater Love
https://youtu.be/R0pAQGvjHpc

Aisha Davis – Guide & Protect
https://youtu.be/RER54uxuoS0

Lucia Pulido – Las Cuatro Palomas
https://youtu.be/H6CzMGC_VwA

Patricia Vlieg & Paquito D’Rivera – Brisas Mesanas
https://youtu.be/f3syIVe1mw4

Difang & Igay – Elders Drinking Song
https://youtu.be/6oHGUr6HEow

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/2yxU-_md2hE

 

~ ~ ~
