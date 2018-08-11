¿Wappin? Música en serio

Música en serio
Serious music
Alex Blake solo
https://youtu.be/k1TtbFmuU60
Al Raseef – Live On The Street
https://youtu.be/aclCoroXd3Y
Omar Díaz & DeDe – Overjoyed
https://youtu.be/P5mDkMoMNKg
Oscar De Leon & Tito Puente – Hay Que Trabajar
https://youtu.be/FaLd6pntkBo
Idania Dowman – Tribute to Whitney Houston
https://youtu.be/N4MEhIoM_Qk
Naseem Alatrash – Cello Taqsim with the Michigan Arab Orchestra
https://youtu.be/9_z4jKdVINc
Rhiannon Giddens – Shake Sugaree
https://youtu.be/eLIEIbuh71o
Champion Jack Dupree & King Curtis – Junkers Blues
https://youtu.be/XUVLcFhQm90
Light in Babylon – Hinech Yafa
https://youtu.be/aKJvbTEnp0I
Andre Hayward – There Is No Greater Love
https://youtu.be/R0pAQGvjHpc
Aisha Davis – Guide & Protect
https://youtu.be/RER54uxuoS0
Lucia Pulido – Las Cuatro Palomas
https://youtu.be/H6CzMGC_VwA
Patricia Vlieg & Paquito D’Rivera – Brisas Mesanas
https://youtu.be/f3syIVe1mw4
Difang & Igay – Elders Drinking Song
https://youtu.be/6oHGUr6HEow
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/2yxU-_md2hE
~ ~ ~
