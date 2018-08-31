¿Wappin? Vote, don’t cry / Vota, no llores

Julieta
Música Julieta Venegas pide que registrarse y votar. Toque en votefromabroad.org.

Promise us to vote, not cry
Prométenos votar, no llorar

Motherland – Natalie Merchant
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

Rubén Blades – País Portatil
https://youtu.be/EX_M7MOKaO8

Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises
https://youtu.be/KhcDEnL_bb0

Beatles – A Day in the Life
https://youtu.be/el_jcC6Sy0s

Zoé & Denise Gutiérrez – Luna
https://youtu.be/Mf_ib_gxtqE

Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z

The Chamanas – Prometimos No Llorar
https://youtu.be/cfra43I4VyE

Willie Nelson – I’ll Be Around
https://youtu.be/u9MSUPTYTnk

Séptima Raíz – Deja Vu
https://youtu.be/zIZFGbbnPDU

Florence + The Machine – Hunger
https://youtu.be/8jdW7FFHi98

Bob Seger & Jason Aldean – Against the Wind
https://youtu.be/nhMfd-NhCeo

Duane Allman & Aretha Franklin – The Weight
https://youtu.be/HGdxpnGK2o4

Neil Young – Powderfinger
https://youtu.be/ETOIIWot-3Y

Playing for Change – I’ve Got Dreams To Remember
https://youtu.be/OPlD2W4iiFk

Olga Tañón – Basta Ya
https://youtu.be/LkfxDC4aQbk

 

~ ~ ~
