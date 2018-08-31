¿Wappin? Vote, don’t cry / Vota, no llores

Promise us to vote, not cry
Prométenos votar, no llorar
Motherland – Natalie Merchant
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0
Rubén Blades – País Portatil
https://youtu.be/EX_M7MOKaO8
Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises
https://youtu.be/KhcDEnL_bb0
Beatles – A Day in the Life
https://youtu.be/el_jcC6Sy0s
Zoé & Denise Gutiérrez – Luna
https://youtu.be/Mf_ib_gxtqE
Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z
The Chamanas – Prometimos No Llorar
https://youtu.be/cfra43I4VyE
Willie Nelson – I’ll Be Around
https://youtu.be/u9MSUPTYTnk
Séptima Raíz – Deja Vu
https://youtu.be/zIZFGbbnPDU
Florence + The Machine – Hunger
https://youtu.be/8jdW7FFHi98
Bob Seger & Jason Aldean – Against the Wind
https://youtu.be/nhMfd-NhCeo
Duane Allman & Aretha Franklin – The Weight
https://youtu.be/HGdxpnGK2o4
Neil Young – Powderfinger
https://youtu.be/ETOIIWot-3Y
Playing for Change – I’ve Got Dreams To Remember
https://youtu.be/OPlD2W4iiFk
Olga Tañón – Basta Ya
https://youtu.be/LkfxDC4aQbk
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.