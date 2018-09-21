Another look at the coming junction of Metro lines 1 and 2

Building the Metro junction

photos © Kermit Nourse

Last week we published a view of this construction site, where the new Line 2 of the Metro commuter rail system will meet up with Line 1 in San Miguelito. Kermit Nourse went back and took pictures in the other direction. He noted that “It’s quite a sight actually with its movements of machines and men. I wonder what would happen if Panama dedicated this much enthusiasm to education?”

