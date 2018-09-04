LifestyleNews Panama native retires from US Coast Guard, remains a factor in the region September 4, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Captain Wilbur A. Velarde and family at US Coast Guard retirement ceremony Captain Wilbur A. Velarde and family, formerly of Panama City, Gamboa and Cardenas, celebrated on August 13, 2018 at the US Coast Guard Academy 20 plus years of service to our Nation. Captain Velarde and family served six plus years on active duty and 14 years in the reserves. Upon retirement, Captain Velarde served as the Senior Reserve Officer and representative for 850 reservists from the USCG’s First District which stretches from our US-Canadian border to northern New Jersey along 2,000 miles of coastline to 1,300 miles offshore. Additionally, as a Foreign Service Officer, Captain Velarde departed military service as the highest ranking USCG reserve officer within the US Department of State worldwide. For his military service Captain Velarde was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Captain Velarde (Ret.) will continue to serve our country at the US Department of Defense Southern Command as a Political Advisor (POLAD). ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related