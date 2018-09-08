¿Wappin? ¡RAAAAAWK!

0
Melanie
Melanie Safka in 1974. Unattributed Wikimedia photo.

Much older or much younger, you may not understand

Mucho mayor o mucho más joven, es posible que no entiendas

Prince – Do Me, Baby
https://youtu.be/eu9qkMPr10I

Lou Reed – Sweet Jane
https://youtu.be/7FdWPeHFAMk

Santana – Jingo
https://youtu.be/LvcV_c31ib8

Erika Ender – Ni Lo Intentes
https://youtu.be/WqYUQTZ7ESk

Hello Seahorse! – Son
https://youtu.be/AZWAsi7Qvao

The Who – Overture
https://youtu.be/MKdusyjiuvY

León Larregui – Locos
https://youtu.be/SXcFYnHSG08

Jefferson Airplane – Eskimo Blue Day
https://youtu.be/y8HIX57wDoM

Melanie – Candles In The Rain
https://youtu.be/gixuWS0bb3Q

Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightning
https://youtu.be/HTDjD_UdJYs

Janis Joplin – Summertime
https://youtu.be/guKoNCQFAFk

Neil Young – Cowgirl In The Sand
https://youtu.be/N96sdokN5Rc

The Highwaymen – Ghost Riders in the Sky
https://youtu.be/AjkJqHUYr5w

Ben E. King – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/hwZNL7QVJjE

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite at Paste Studio NYC
https://youtu.be/kfX9NXOjLh0

 

~ ~ ~
