¿Wappin? Won’t back down

We’ll Stand By You

KT Tunstall & Mike McCready – I Won’t Back Down

https://youtu.be/Dxf0lhz1dJo

The Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You

https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

Kyla Jade – You Don’t Own Me

https://youtu.be/u1B8D7onpeg

Kafu Banton – Ella

https://youtu.be/LG8xOujy_Jg

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You

https://youtu.be/uVFhqh_0qHk

First Aid Kit – You Are the Problem Here

https://youtu.be/exsaCN4c5dc

Aterciopelados – Cosita Seria

https://youtu.be/nNxYvLVmoJQ

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

https://youtu.be/bo_efYhYU2A

Mercedes Sosa – Solo le Pido a Dios

https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg

Avril Lavigne – Head Above Water

https://youtu.be/EKF6ghfcQic

Celia Cruz – La Negra Tiene Tumbao

https://youtu.be/imeXSRNRMeg

Peter Tosh – Equal Rights

https://youtu.be/1SN7Pko_jCM

Yuna – Live Your Life

https://youtu.be/XX6lCIuXMEo

Mahalia Jackson – You’ll Never Walk Alone

https://youtu.be/Xx4vME0d1w8

