¿Wappin? Won’t back down

We’ll Stand By You
KT Tunstall & Mike McCready – I Won’t Back Down
https://youtu.be/Dxf0lhz1dJo
The Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig
Kyla Jade – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/u1B8D7onpeg
Kafu Banton – Ella
https://youtu.be/LG8xOujy_Jg
Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/uVFhqh_0qHk
First Aid Kit – You Are the Problem Here
https://youtu.be/exsaCN4c5dc
Aterciopelados – Cosita Seria
https://youtu.be/nNxYvLVmoJQ
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
https://youtu.be/bo_efYhYU2A
Mercedes Sosa – Solo le Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg
Avril Lavigne – Head Above Water
https://youtu.be/EKF6ghfcQic
Celia Cruz – La Negra Tiene Tumbao
https://youtu.be/imeXSRNRMeg
Peter Tosh – Equal Rights
https://youtu.be/1SN7Pko_jCM
Yuna – Live Your Life
https://youtu.be/XX6lCIuXMEo
Mahalia Jackson – You’ll Never Walk Alone
https://youtu.be/Xx4vME0d1w8
~ ~ ~
