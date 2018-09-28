¿Wappin? Won’t back down

If you are an American living abroad, you stand by her by ordering your ballot and voting. Get started online at votefromabroad.org OR fvap.gov OR overseasvotefoundation.org. Christine Blasey Ford testifies. US Senate Judiciary Committee pool photo.

We’ll Stand By You

KT Tunstall & Mike McCready – I Won’t Back Down
https://youtu.be/Dxf0lhz1dJo

The Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

Kyla Jade – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/u1B8D7onpeg

Kafu Banton – Ella
https://youtu.be/LG8xOujy_Jg

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/uVFhqh_0qHk

First Aid Kit – You Are the Problem Here
https://youtu.be/exsaCN4c5dc

Aterciopelados – Cosita Seria
https://youtu.be/nNxYvLVmoJQ

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
https://youtu.be/bo_efYhYU2A

Mercedes Sosa – Solo le Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg

Avril Lavigne – Head Above Water
https://youtu.be/EKF6ghfcQic

Celia Cruz – La Negra Tiene Tumbao
https://youtu.be/imeXSRNRMeg

Peter Tosh – Equal Rights
https://youtu.be/1SN7Pko_jCM

Yuna – Live Your Life
https://youtu.be/XX6lCIuXMEo

Mahalia Jackson – You’ll Never Walk Alone
https://youtu.be/Xx4vME0d1w8

 

~ ~ ~
