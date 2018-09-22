What Democrats and Republicans are saying: the debates

0
Beto
Is it true that he intends to institute Swedish-style socialism and make Texans eat lutefisk instead of barbecue beef, and bring in liberals in black helicopters from California and New York to take away everybody’s guns and chainsaws? Photo by the Beto for Senate campaign.

What Democrats and Republicans
are saying: the debates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

 

vote summer 18

bw donor button

$

FB_2

vote final

Tweet

spies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here