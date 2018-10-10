Kermit’s Panama street scenes (II)

women's march
Ni putas ni santas, solo mujeres — Neither whores nor saints, just women. October 25, 2011, a large women’s protest against sexual assault. For a larger version of this photo click here.

Panama street scenes (II)

Photos © Kermit Nourse
click here for the entire gallery at higher resolution

This project called “Street 2010-2013” represents a period of my photography that I did either for my own publications or for The Panama News. At that time the language of my photography was black and white. Please understand that I never clicked the shutter button without respect or empathy for those I photographed.

Este proyecto, llamado “Street 2010-2013” representa un periodo de mi fotografía que hice para mis propias publicaciones o The Panama News. En ese momento el idioma de mi fotografía era en blanco y negro. Por favor, comprenda que nunca he pulsado el botón del obturador sin respeto ni empatía por aquellos que fotografié.

 

k9
Kids just out of school. For a larger version of this photo click here.

 

k10
Fried chicken from Anna’s restaurant. For a larger version of this photo click here.

 

k11
The rodeo in David, seat of western Panama’s Chiriqui province. For a larger version of this photo click here.

 

k13
Men eating in a restaurant serving a wholesale vegetable facility. For a larger version of this photo click here.

 

k14
Colon city proper is one square mile in size and much of it looks like this. For a larger version of this photo click here.

 

k15
A family from Guna Yala in eastern Panama. For a larger version of this photo click here.

 

k12
A woman, probably of Palestinian origin, walking in Colon. For a larger version of this photo click here.

 

 

