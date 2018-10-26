Kermit’s Panama street scenes (III)

Government doctors protest for higher wages in Panama City.

Panama street scenes (III)

Photos and text © Kermit Nourse
click here for the entire gallery at higher resolution

 

This project called “Street 2010-2013” represents a period of my photography that I did either for my own publications or for The Panama News. At that time the language of my photography was black and white. Please understand that I never clicked the shutter button without respect or empathy for those I photographed.

Este proyecto, llamado “Street 2010-2013” representa un periodo de mi fotografía que hice para mis propias publicaciones o The Panama News. En ese momento el idioma de mi fotografía era en blanco y negro. Por favor, comprenda que nunca he pulsado el botón del obturador sin respeto ni empatía por aquellos que fotografié.

 

2
A group of people playing dominos in the city of Colon. I counted about 30 men and one woman.

 

3
The people of Colon observing the Good Friday procession.

 

4
Sleeping in the slammer. Colon.

 

5
The men and women of the Colon police force getting ready to do a thankless job. I would like to add at this point since the end of the Noriega regime I have had nothing but respect and admiration for the Panamanian police.

 

6
The Gay/Rainbow parade June, 2012.

 

7
The adjustment. The Gay/Rainbow parade June, 2012.

 

8
Green Light. Christmas shoppers taken through a car window. Panama City.

 

9
A man fishing in Limon Bay, Colon.

 

10
Churchgoers, Colon.

 

11
The pat down, Panama City.

 

~ ~ ~
