Kermit’s street scenes (I)

0
1
Ladies splitting up the take after a hard night at the office.

Panama street scenes

Photos © Kermit Nourse
This project called “Street 2010-2013” represents a period of my photography that I did either for my own publications or for The Panama News. At that time the language of my photography was black and white. Please understand that I never clicked the shutter button without respect or empathy for those I photographed.

Este proyecto, llamado “Street 2010-2013” representa un periodo de mi fotografía que hice para mis propias publicaciones o The Panama News. En ese momento el idioma de mi fotografía era en blanco y negro. Por favor, comprenda que nunca he pulsado el botón del obturador sin respeto ni empatía por aquellos que fotografié.

2
A walk on the beach of Panama City.

 

3
A pool party in the city of Colon on the Atlantic side of Panama.

 

4
Mineria = Muerte — Mining equals death. A labor union protest, suspected plain clothed detective on the right.

 

5
A child in a restaurant serving a wholesale vegetable facility.

 

6
Home is where the heart is. Colon, Panama.

 

parade
The girls from the parade. Chorrera, Panama.

 

8
Two on one out.

 

~ ~ ~
