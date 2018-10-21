CultureLifestyle On a Spay Panama visit to Rio Hato October 21, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Spay Panama going full speed ahead in Rio Hato, October 20, 2018. What IS Spay Panama, anyway? photos and captions by Eric Jackson First of all – not only because the organization was founded by a cat lady – it’s about the cats… …and about the dogs. For so many cultural and biological reasons in Rio Hato, ESPECIALLY about the dogs. Some of the dogs come in battered and oppressed. Some come in as essential partners of the National Police in society’s defense against battery and oppression. It’s about a community of shared interests and values. It’s about elders in the community passing down values to younger generations. It’s an effort that mobilizes support from all sorts of people and institutions, including international support. There are highly skilled veterinarians at work. There are also people with other skills, or with no particular skills, at work. Here the sterilization crew is washing the instruments before they go into the autoclave. On many levels, skills are passed on from one generation to the next. Post-op, gotta clean out the ears. And the people and animals kept coming, and they worked into the night…. ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related