American Embassy citizen outreach events in Bocas del Toro and Panama City

U.S. Embassy Panama

American Citizen Services Unit and Regional Federal Benefits Unit

Outreach in Bocas de Toro

U.S. Embassy Panama’s American Citizens Services (ACS) staff will visit Isla Colón, Bocas Del Toro on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018. American Citizens Services Chief Stephanie Espinal will host a brief Town Hall to introduce herself, answer questions, and to hear about your experiences as U.S. citizens living in Bocas Del Toro.

Following the Town Hall, ACS will provide notary services and passport renewals for adults and minors by appointment.

Additionally, representatives from the U.S. Social Security Administration will be available to offer services to beneficiaries or individuals with questions about Social Security. They will also receive Foreign Enforcement Questionnaires (FEQ) and International Direct Deposit enrollment forms.

WHERE,WHEN, AND HOW:

Where: Autoridad de Turismo, Isla Colón, 1st Street next to the Police Station, Bocas del Toro, Panama

When: Tuesday, December 4. Town Hall 9:00-9:30am; Notarial services 9:30am-12pm; Passport renewal services 1-4pm. Social Security Services 9:30am-12pm and 1-4pm.

How: Please register below according to the service that you require:

· For the Town Hall, register here

· For Notarial Services, register here

· For Minor & Adult Passport Renewal or Lost and Stolen Passport Services, register here

· For Social Security Services/Information, register here

HOW TO PAY FOR PASSPORT AND NOTARIAL SERVICES (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY):

The Embassy can only accept payment by local banker’s cashier check (known in Spanish as “Cheque Certificado”) made payable to “U.S. Embassy Panama,” issued within the past five months. Our office has confirmed with the State Department that, unfortunately, we cannot accept cash or credit card payments. The notarial fee is $50 per each signature of the Consular Officer. A list of passport fees can be found here. Other than passport and notarial services, all other services are no-fee.

WHAT TO BRING FOR PASSPORT AND NOTARIAL SERVICES:

Passports:

For passport renewals for minors, in addition to the completed DS-11 application, bring a copy of the photo page of the minor’s passport, a copy of both parents’ passports /cedulas, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches) and a copy of the minor’s birth certificate, in addition to the original birth certificate and passport/ cedulas. The fee for passport renewal is currently $115.00 for a minor (under 16) and $145.00 (for a minor 16 years of age and older). The minor (under 16) and both parents or guardians must appear in person. If only one parent is present in Panama, the “Statement of Consent from Absent Parent” Form DS-3053, notarized in the United States, is required. Please note that theDS-3053 will not be accepted if notarized in Panama.

Forpassport renewals for adults, in addition to the completed DS-82 application, bring a copy of the photo page of the adult’s passport, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches). The fee for passport renewal is currently $110.00. If your passport wasn’t issued within the past 15 years, a DS-11 must be completed instead of a DS-82 and the price will increase to $145.00.

Forlost/stolen passports, in addition to the completed DS-11 application and the DS-64 statement regarding a lost or stolen passport, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches), a Panamanian police report documenting the lost/stolen passport, and documentation of your identity (government-issued identification cards and/or proof of U.S. citizenship). The fee is currently $145 for an adult (over the age of 16) replacement of a lost or stolen passport.

Notarizations: https://pa.usembassy.gov/u-s- citizen-services/notaries- public/ is the link with details. If you are requesting the notarization of your driver’s license, bring a photocopy of the front and back page of your license, as well as your license. If you are requesting notarization of benefits documents, bring the original and a copy of the document(s) showing the amount of benefits you receive monthly or annually. The notarial fee is $50.00 for each signature of the Consular Officer.

WHAT TO BRING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY SERVICES (please bring the original and legible copies of all documents to be submitted)

SSA Proof of Life: In June 2018, SSA mailed the questionnaire to beneficiaries receiving their own benefits whose social security number ended in 00 – 49. Please bring the completed form SSA-7162 and your current passport or cedula.

Social Security Benefits: Social Security number of the wage earner and for the applicant, if applicable, birth certificate (copia integra if the applicant was born in Panama) and current passport. Additionally, bring marriage and/or death certificates if applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits.

Medicare Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign form CMS-40B and to cancel your enrollment please complete and sign form CMS-2690. You should have your Social Security number and your current Passport.

Social Security Replacement Card: Bring your current U.S. passport and completed form SS-5FS.

Social Security Card for a child under age 12: Bring your current U.S. passport for one of the parents and for the child; the child’s Consular Report of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate (copia integra if the child was born in Panama) and completed form SS-5FS.

Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your social security number and current passport or cedula.

International Direct Deposit Enrollment: If you wish to enroll or change from bank, please send an e-mail toFBU.CostaRica@SSA.Gov to request the form that you will need to take to the bank of your choice.

General inquiries: Please bring your social security number and your current U.S. passport or cedula. The best way to contact the Regional Social Security Office is by using their online form: http://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s- citizen-services/social- security/fbu-inquiry-form/ or by sending an e-mail to: FBU.CostaRica@SSA.Gov. Please include in your e-mail your complete name, social security number, and a telephone number where you can be reached.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Sincerely,

American Citizen Services Unit

U.S. Embassy in Panama

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Panama City, Panama

507-317-5000

Panama-ACS@state.gov

https://pa.usembassy.gov/