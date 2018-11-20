American Embassy citizen outreach events in Bocas del Toro and Panama City

U.S. Embassy Panama
American Citizen Services Unit and Regional Federal Benefits Unit
Outreach in Bocas de Toro
U.S. Embassy Panama’s American Citizens Services (ACS) staff will visit Isla Colón, Bocas Del Toro on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018. American Citizens Services Chief Stephanie Espinal will host a brief Town Hall to introduce herself, answer questions, and to hear about your experiences as U.S. citizens living in Bocas Del Toro.
Following the Town Hall, ACS will provide notary services and passport renewals for adults and minors by appointment.
Additionally, representatives from the U.S. Social Security Administration will be available to offer services to beneficiaries or individuals with questions about Social Security. They will also receive Foreign Enforcement Questionnaires (FEQ) and International Direct Deposit enrollment forms.
WHERE,WHEN, AND HOW:
Where: Autoridad de Turismo, Isla Colón, 1st Street next to the Police Station, Bocas del Toro, Panama
When: Tuesday, December 4. Town Hall 9:00-9:30am; Notarial services 9:30am-12pm; Passport renewal services 1-4pm. Social Security Services 9:30am-12pm and 1-4pm.
How: Please register below according to the service that you require:
· For the Town Hall, register here
· For Notarial Services, register here
· For Minor & Adult Passport Renewal or Lost and Stolen Passport Services, register here
· For Social Security Services/Information, register here
HOW TO PAY FOR PASSPORT AND NOTARIAL SERVICES (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY):
The Embassy can only accept payment by local banker’s cashier check (known in Spanish as “Cheque Certificado”) made payable to “U.S. Embassy Panama,” issued within the past five months. Our office has confirmed with the State Department that, unfortunately, we cannot accept cash or credit card payments. The notarial fee is $50 per each signature of the Consular Officer. A list of passport fees can be found here. Other than passport and notarial services, all other services are no-fee.
WHAT TO BRING FOR PASSPORT AND NOTARIAL SERVICES:
Passports:
For passport renewals for minors, in addition to the completed DS-11 application, bring a copy of the photo page of the minor’s passport, a copy of both parents’ passports /cedulas, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches) and a copy of the minor’s birth certificate, in addition to the original birth certificate and passport/ cedulas. The fee for passport renewal is currently $115.00 for a minor (under 16) and $145.00 (for a minor 16 years of age and older). The minor (under 16) and both parents or guardians must appear in person. If only one parent is present in Panama, the “Statement of Consent from Absent Parent” Form DS-3053, notarized in the United States, is required. Please note that theDS-3053 will not be accepted if notarized in Panama.
Forpassport renewals for adults, in addition to the completed DS-82 application, bring a copy of the photo page of the adult’s passport, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches). The fee for passport renewal is currently $110.00. If your passport wasn’t issued within the past 15 years, a DS-11 must be completed instead of a DS-82 and the price will increase to $145.00.
Forlost/stolen passports, in addition to the completed DS-11 application and the DS-64 statement regarding a lost or stolen passport, one recent color photo with a white background that measures 5×5 cm (2X2 inches), a Panamanian police report documenting the lost/stolen passport, and documentation of your identity (government-issued identification cards and/or proof of U.S. citizenship). The fee is currently $145 for an adult (over the age of 16) replacement of a lost or stolen passport.
Notarizations: https://pa.usembassy.gov/u-s-
WHAT TO BRING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY SERVICES (please bring the original and legible copies of all documents to be submitted)
SSA Proof of Life: In June 2018, SSA mailed the questionnaire to beneficiaries receiving their own benefits whose social security number ended in 00 – 49. Please bring the completed form SSA-7162 and your current passport or cedula.
Social Security Benefits: Social Security number of the wage earner and for the applicant, if applicable, birth certificate (copia integra if the applicant was born in Panama) and current passport. Additionally, bring marriage and/or death certificates if applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits.
Medicare Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign form CMS-40B and to cancel your enrollment please complete and sign form CMS-2690. You should have your Social Security number and your current Passport.
Social Security Replacement Card: Bring your current U.S. passport and completed form SS-5FS.
Social Security Card for a child under age 12: Bring your current U.S. passport for one of the parents and for the child; the child’s Consular Report of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate (copia integra if the child was born in Panama) and completed form SS-5FS.
Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your social security number and current passport or cedula.
International Direct Deposit Enrollment: If you wish to enroll or change from bank, please send an e-mail toFBU.CostaRica@SSA.Gov to request the form that you will need to take to the bank of your choice.
General inquiries: Please bring your social security number and your current U.S. passport or cedula. The best way to contact the Regional Social Security Office is by using their online form: http://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-
We look forward to seeing you there!
Sincerely,
American Citizen Services Unit
U.S. Embassy in Panama
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy Panama City, Panama
507-317-5000
~ ~ ~
U.S. Embassy Panama
Regional Federal Benefits Unit
Outreach in Panama City
Representatives from the U.S. Social Security Regional Office, located in San Jose, Costa Rica, will visit Panama City to offer services and receive Foreign Enforcement Questionnaires (FEQ) on December 5 and 6.
WHERE,WHEN, AND HOW:
Where: CELI (Center of English Language Immersion, located in Via España, Edificio
Cromos, first floor, in front of Galerías Obarrio (next to Caja de Ahorros, Casa
Matriz). One block from the Via Argentina Metro Station
When: Wednesday, December 5 and Thursday, December 6, 2018
Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
How: Please register here
Parking Information: Please note there is limited parking available, but the Via Argentina Metro Station is nearby.
WHAT TO BRING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY SERVICES (please bring the original and legible copies of all documents to be submitted):
SSA Proof of Life: In June 2018, SSA mailed the questionnaire to beneficiaries receiving their own benefits whose social security number ended in 00 – 49. Please bring the completed form SSA-7162 and your current passport or cedula.
Social Security Benefits: Social Security number of the wage earner and for the applicant, if applicable, birth certificate (copia integra if the applicant was born in Panama) and current passport. Additionally, bring marriage and/or death certificates if applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits.
Medicare Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign form CMS-40B and to cancel your enrollment please complete and sign form CMS-2690. You should have your Social Security number and your current Passport.
Social Security Replacement Card: Bring your current U.S. passport and completed form SS-5FS.
Social Security Card for a child under age 12: Bring your current U.S. passport for one of the parents and for the child; the child’s Consular Report of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate (copia integra if the child was born in Panama) and completed form SS-5FS.
Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your social security number and current passport or cedula.
International Direct Deposit Enrollment: If you wish to enroll or change from bank, please send an e-mail to FBU.CostaRica@SSA.Gov to request the form that you will need to take to the bank of your choice.
General inquiries: Please bring your social security number and your current U.S. passport or cedula. The best way to contact the Regional Social Security Office is by using their online form: http://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy Panama City, Panama
507-317-5000
TRADUCCIÓN
La Unidad de Beneficios Federales (FBU) de la Embajada de los Estados Unidos en Panamá desea informar que los representantes de la Oficina Regional del Seguro Social de los Estados Unidos, ubicada en San José-Costa Rica estarán en la Ciudad de Panamá para ofrecer servicios y también recibirán los formularios de fe de vida.
DÓNDE, CUANDO Y CÓMO:
Dónde: CELI (Centro de Inmersión del Idioma Inglés), ubicado en Vía España, Edificio Cromos,
primer piso, frente a Galerías Obarrio (al lado de Caja de Ahorros, Casa Matriz), a una
cuadra de la estación del metro en Vía Argentina
Cuándo: Miércoles, 5 y Jueves 6 de diciembre 2018
Hora: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. y 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Cómo: Por favor regístrese aquí.
Información sobre estacionamientos: Hay estacionamientos limitados disponibles, por lo que puede considerar utilizar el Metro.
Por favor traiga los copias originales y copias legibles de todos los documentos que se presentarán
Fe de Vida: En junio de 2018, el Seguro Social envió por correo el cuestionario a los beneficiarios que reciben beneficios propios, cuyo número de seguro social terminan en 00 – 49. Por favor, traiga el formulario completado SSA-7162y su pasaporte o cédula vigente.
Beneficios del Seguro Social: Número de Seguro Social del trabajador y del solicitante (si aplica), certificado de nacimiento (copia íntegra si el solicitante nació en Panamá) y pasaporte vigente. Además, traiga certificados de matrimonio y /o defunción si solicita beneficios auxiliares o beneficios de sobreviviente
Inscripción /Cancelación de Medicare: Para inscribirse en Medicare, debe completar y firmar el formulario CMS-40B y para cancelar su inscripción, complete y firme el formulario CMS-2690. Debe tener su número de seguro social y su pasaporte vigente.
Tarjeta de reemplazo del seguro social: Pasaporte Americano vigente y el formulario completo SS-5FS.
Tarjeta de Seguro Social para un niño menor de 12 años: Pasaporte Estadounidense vigente para uno de los padres y para el niño, el Reporte Consular de Nacimiento en el extranjero o el certificado de nacimiento original (copia íntegra si el niño nació en Panamá) y formulario completo SS-5FS.
Cambio de dirección postal: Traiga su número de seguro social y pasaporte o cédula vigente.
Inscripción al Depósito Directo Internacional: Si desea inscribirse o cambiar de banco, envíe un correo electrónico a FBU.CostaRica@SSA.Govpara solicitar el formulario que deberá llevar al banco de su elección.
Consultas en general: Número de seguro social y su pasaporte o cédula vigente.
La mejor forma de ponerse en contacto con la Oficina Regional del Seguro Social es mediante el uso de su formulario en línea: http://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-
Información sobre estacionamiento: Hay disponibilidad limitada de estacionamientos, por lo que puede considerar tomar el Metro.
Asistencia:
Embajada de los Estados Unidos
507-317-5000
