Kermit’s street scenes (IV)

Young boy on an upstairs ledge in Colon. For a larger image click here.

Photos and text © Kermit Nourse
This project called “Street 2010-2013” represents a period of my photography that I did either for my own publications or for The Panama News. At that time the language of my photography was black and white. Please understand that I never clicked the shutter button without respect or empathy for those I photographed.

Este proyecto, llamado “Street 2010-2013” representa un periodo de mi fotografía que hice para mis propias publicaciones o The Panama News. En ese momento el idioma de mi fotografía era en blanco y negro. Por favor, comprenda que nunca he pulsado el botón del obturador sin respeto ni empatía por aquellos que fotografié.

 

A Shrine in Colon. For a larger image click here.

 

The arrest in Panama City. For a larger image click here.

 

Boys taking a bath in Colon. For a larger image click here.

 

Antonio with a wooden top. For a larger image click here.

 

The unphotographed. Sorry, I didn’t mean to offend you. For a larger image click here.

 

Young man waving a flag: protest across from the National Assembly. For a larger image click here.

 

 

