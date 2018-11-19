The Panama News blog links, November 19, 2018

from the dispora…

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Prensa Latina, Panamá inaugurará primer hub humanitario en las Américas

Seatrade: Tideworks, UMIP, MIT-Panama, CMU maritime education agreement

gCaptain, Trade war finally hits commodity shipping

Seatrade, Seafarer officers wages have stagnated over the last decade

Splash, Ultrabulk tries sail technology

Hellenic Shipping News, On course towards carbon-neutral shipping?

NBC, Rising seas threaten Norfolk Naval Shipyard

La Estrella, Panamá regula pesca y el comercio de medusa

Mongabay, Panama & Namibia plan to put fishing fleet data online

Sports / Deportes

ESPN: Elisa Williams, the boxer who’s also a cop and grandmother

Marlin, Panama Black Marlin fishing action

El Siglo, Panorama turbio en el cuadrilátero

Economy / Economía

TVN, Panamá y China entran a cuarta ronda de negociaciones comerciales

Finance Feeds: Iran, Panama, Russia highest financial crime risks say UK banks

Prensa Latina, Panamanian business concerned about failed state image

E&N, Los empresarios que asesorán a AMLO

Guzman & Stiglitz, Disaster capitalism comes to Puerto Rico

Business Insider, Canada and Mexico trade deal may face problems in Congress

South China Morning Post, The China Hustle

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Study of humpback whale survivors of killer whale attacks

Secretaria General Iberamericana, Informe sobre cambio climático

CBC, An asteroid impact on Greenland left a massive crater under the ice

La Estrella, Anfibios: la lucha por su sobrevivencia en cautiverio

STRI, Drop your weapons — or body parts

Ecoportal, Arquitectura bioclimática

News / Noticias

Newsroom Panama, Lawmakers charged in bus compensation scam

La Estrella, ‘Incongruente’ informe sobre proyecto de hospital

AFP, Rights group calls for US reparations over 1989 Panama invasion

IHRC, Report on the Salas v United States (1989 invasion) case

AFP, Panama’s prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit

DW, Is Brazil turning into a military state?

AFP, Cuba set to debate constitution legalizing same-sex marriages

Newsweek, NRA tells doctors to “stay in their lane” on gun issues

Univisión, Los médicos se defienden de las burlas de la NRA

Atlantic, How the Democrats won Michigan

Opinion / Opiniones

Toobin, How voting rights fared in the midterms

Blades, El asno en jefe y otras glosas

González Tejeira, La corrupción golpea al deporte

Porras, Experiencias de una candidata independiente

Bernal, 30 mil firmas

Sagel, Entretenimiento político

Culture / Cultura

La Prensa, La mujer en las artes

Los Angeles Times, Panamanian filmmakers in Hollywood and Panama

La Estrella, Renovación del Teatro Variedades

Remezcla, Reflection on the Crown Heights Panamanian community

 

