The Panama News blog links, November 9, 2018

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Hellenic Shipping News, Korea likely to get half of all shipbuilding orders
https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/korean-shipbuilders-highly-likely-to-sweep-half-of-worlds-orders/
Seatrade, What US election results mean for shipping
http://www.seatrade-maritime.com/news/americas/what-the-us-mid-term-election-results-mean-for-shipping.html
Hellenic Shipping News, China turns to Russia to replace imports of US soybeans
https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/china-turns-to-russia-in-search-to-replace-u-s-soybeans/
Sports / Deportes
TVMax, El próximo técnico de la Marea Roja, tema que sigue abierto
https://www.tvmax-9.com/somoslasele/proximo-tecnico-Panama-abierto-panameno_0_5162483769.html
La Prensa, Atletas reprochan malas usos de fondos deportivos
https://www.prensa.com/deportes/Atletas-reprochan-utilizacion-distribucion-fondos_0_5159484008.html
Economy / Economía
El Comercio, Favorita compra El Rey
https://www.elcomercio.com/actualidad/corporacion-favorita-panama-grupo-rey.html
Forbes, Panamá exenta de impuesto ITBMS e ISC para compras en Puerto Colón
https://www.forbes.com.mx/compras-en-puerto-colon-quedan-libres-de-impuestos-itbms/
La Estrella, Tocumen SA emite $650 millones en bonos corporativos
http://laestrella.com.pa/economia/tocumen-realiza-exitosa-emision-bonos-corporativos/24091662
Reinhart, China’s opaque foreign development lending
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-opaque-foreign-development-loans-by-carmen-reinhart-2018-10
Baker: Patents, copyrights and inequality
http://cepr.net/publications/reports/is-intellectual-property-the-root-of-all-evil-patents-copyrights-and-inequality
Eyes on Trade, Record US trade deficits during Trump presidency
https://citizen.typepad.com/eyesontrade/2018/11/third-quarter-data-shows-record-us-trade-deficits-during-trump-presidency.html
E&N, Bill Gates propone cobrar impuestos por el uso de robots
https://www.estrategiaynegocios.net/empresasymanagement/1231628-330/bill-gates-propone-cobrar-impuestos-por-el-uso-de-robots
}
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
ScienceDaily, Tiny thorn snail discovered in Panama’s backyard
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181106104255.htm
BBC, Por qué la inteligencia artificial puede ser racista y machista
https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-45980171
CBS, Facebook says it didn’t to enough to counter deadly hate speech in Myanmar
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/facebook-says-it-didnt-do-enough-to-prevent-offline-violence-in-myanmar/ar-BBPo3VE
Gizmodo, Climate change denier won’t run the House Science Committee
https://earther.gizmodo.com/victory-a-climate-change-denier-will-no-longer-run-the-183027653
Science Daily, DNA uncovers two ancient migrations in the Americas
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181108142421.htm
The Guardian, 10,000-year-old mummy was Native American ancestor
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/nov/08/scientists-prove-10000-year-old-mummy-is-native-american-ancestor
EcoWatch, Could ‘bionic mushrooms’ be the future of renewable energy?
https://www.ecowatch.com/bionic-mushrooms-renewable-energy-2618702145.html
News / Noticias
Center for Public Integrity, Where money mattered in US elections
https://apps.publicintegrity.org/where-money-mattered/
BBC, Elecciones en Estados Unidos: 4 cosas que van a cambiar
https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-46120608
The Forward, 55,000 Chicagoans voted for an overt Nazi
https://forward.com/fast-forward/413746/more-than-55-000-vote-for-nazi-leader-in-illinois-congressional-race/
The New York Times, Whitaker on board of company accused of fraud
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/08/us/politics/whitaker-trump-attorney-general.html
Reuters, Khashoggi murder further complicates “Arab NATO” plan
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/exclusive-khashoggi-murder-further-complicates-arab-nato-plan-us-sources/ar-BBPuuTy
Opinion / Opiniones
Holmes: American gun culture is tyranny, not freedom
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a24841127/thousand-oaks-california-mass-shooting-guns-nra/
WOLA, Now we hold them accountable
https://www.wola.org/2018/11/beyond-the-wall-campaign-achievements-midterms/
Friedersdorf, Republicans must choose between Trump and the rule of law
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/11/trump-rule-of-law/575290/
Xinhua, World to benefit as China fills its shopping cart
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-11/09/c_137594637.htm
Sader, La nueva izquierda chilena
https://www.alainet.org/es/articulo/196373
More, A specter of dictatorship in Brazil
https://nacla.org/news/2018/11/06/specter-dictatorship-brazil
Gandásegui, St. Oscar Romero
>https://www.alainet.org/en/articulo/196357
Yao: Pompeo, o por qué Panamá debe abrir bien los ojos
http://laestrella.com.pa/opinion/columnistas/pompeo-panama-debe-abrir-bien-ojos/24090518
Sagel, Nuestras efemérides patrias
http://elsiglo.com.pa/opinion/nuestras-efemerides-patrias/24091065
Culture / Cultura
Remezcla, Panamanian urbano artists you ought to know
http://remezcla.com/lists/music/9-panamanian-urbano-artists-you-need-to-know-according-to-dj-bembona/
AP, Café Tacvba da concierto en albergue de migrantes
https://www.publinews.gt/gt/espectaculos/2018/11/08/video-cafe-tacuba-visita-albergue-caravana-migrante-da-concierto.html
Sagel, Pasión por coleccionar
http://laestrella.com.pa/vida-cultura/cultura/pasion-coleccionar/2408981
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.