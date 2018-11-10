¿Wappin? Through the fire / A través del fuego

0
CK
Chaka Khan. Photo by Chrisna Herbst.

Through the fire

The Rolling Stones – Citadel
https://youtu.be/n1UHOC16VCk

Bessie Smith – Send Me To The ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/TZ6w5IlqhSk

Cienfue – La Décima Tercera
https://youtu.be/AGa0ntjZLUk

Imagine Dragons – Bad Liar
https://youtu.be/a40XLhSUREo

Curtis Mayfield – If There’s a Hell Below We’re All Going to Go
https://youtu.be/x1xmXOP3lhM

Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/ymuWb8xtCsc

Neil Young – Ohio
https://youtu.be/hxl9R_2ax-8

Mercedes Sosa – Solo le Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg

Peter Tosh – Whatcha gonna do
https://youtu.be/wGpJbD9h-J0

León Larregui & Mon Laferte – Rue Vieille Du Temple
https://youtu.be/62WV4tFEh0Q

Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure
https://youtu.be/YoDh_gHDvkk

Shakira – Nada
https://youtu.be/UjX10jO-p3c

 

~ ~ ~
