Uncategorized Christmas Eve Concerts / Conciertos de Nochebuena December 24, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, decorated for Christmas. Photo by ArmAg. Four full concerts The Palestine Youth Orchestra The Three Tenors in Vienna The Russian Baptist Church of Bryte The London Philharmonic Orchestra ~ ~ ~These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related