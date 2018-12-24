Christmas Eve Concerts / Conciertos de Nochebuena

Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, decorated for Christmas. Photo by ArmAg.

Four full concerts

The Palestine Youth Orchestra









The Three Tenors in Vienna









The Russian Baptist Church of Bryte









The London Philharmonic Orchestra







~ ~ ~

