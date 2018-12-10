The Panama News blog links, December 10, 2018

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
gCaptain, ITF: PanCanal tug captains’ fatigue a disaster waiting to happen
Mundo Marítimo, Rodman: El anhelado hub comienza a tomar forma
Seatrade, LNG bunkering becoming a global phenomenon
gCaptain, Moody’s cuts Maersk’s credit rating
Sports / Deportes
ESPN, January USA – Panama friendly to be Berhalter’s first as US coach
La Prensa, Fin de una era en baloncesto panameño
The National (UAE), Panama’s Indigenous Games
Economy / Economía
Newsroom Panama, Your guide to property tax reform
La Estrella, Panamá: Bancos cobrarán el impuesto de inmueble en 2019
Phys.org, Panama awards $1.4 billion bridge project to Chinese group
Renewables Now: $71 million compensation in Panama wind project
Xinhua, US coal consumption may hit 39-year low
Baker: Trade disputes are about class, not country
Eichengreen, The phony US-China trade truce
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Boehm: Finally, another woman awarded a Nobel Prize in physics
The NextGen Scientist, The Glasswing paradox: Smithsonian research in Panama
The Conversation, Acidification increases iodine in seaweeds and people
Gizmodo, Ancient Black Plague found in Swedish gravesite
The Conversation, 100 years after the great influenza pandemic
STRI, Frog sex in the city
News / Noticias
Telemetro, Panamá adoptó el pacto global de migración
AFP, UN conference adopts migration pact despite withdrawals
TeleSur, US money laundering charges include Panamanian lawyer
Radio Panamá, Saúl Méndez y una constituyente originaria
EFE, Bernal pide mediación internacional para proteger democracia en Panamá
La Estrella, Iván Blasser reclama al TE por 500 libros del partido UNI
AFP, Peruanos votan no a la reelección de legisladores en referéndum
Xinhua, Interpol rejects Ecuador’s request to arrest ex-president Correa
Blakely, Vox boosted in Andalusia by opposition to Catalan independence
Daily Kos, Trump campaign illegally coordinated with the NRA’s PAC
The New York Times, Federal prosecutors shift focus to Trump family business
Opinion / Opiniones
Caffo, Ecology: the end of rhetoric + an invitation to reality
Nadler & Crain, Social media companies could clean up their acts
Eisner, Israel would fall out of love with Trump if it knew him like we do
Bergmann & Berger, Mueller is telling us: he’s got Trump on collusion
Gandásegui, Los retos de López Obrador
Carlsen, AMLO’s inauguration and the future of Mexico
Sagel, Desatinos legislativos
Bernal, Aniversario de los derechos humanos
Culture / Cultura
Foley, Feeling guilty about drinking? Well, ask the saints
Remezcla, The best books by Latino and Latin American authors in 2018
Huffington Post, The gay man behind the purge of gays in the US government
Metro Libre, Panamá: país invitado en el Latino Film Market de Nueva York
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.