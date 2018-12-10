The Panama News blog links, December 10, 2018

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

gCaptain, ITF: PanCanal tug captains’ fatigue a disaster waiting to happen

Mundo Marítimo, Rodman: El anhelado hub comienza a tomar forma

Seatrade, LNG bunkering becoming a global phenomenon

gCaptain, Moody’s cuts Maersk’s credit rating

Sports / Deportes

ESPN, January USA – Panama friendly to be Berhalter’s first as US coach

La Prensa, Fin de una era en baloncesto panameño

The National (UAE), Panama’s Indigenous Games

Economy / Economía

Newsroom Panama, Your guide to property tax reform

La Estrella, Panamá: Bancos cobrarán el impuesto de inmueble en 2019

Phys.org, Panama awards $1.4 billion bridge project to Chinese group

Renewables Now: $71 million compensation in Panama wind project

Xinhua, US coal consumption may hit 39-year low

Baker: Trade disputes are about class, not country

Eichengreen, The phony US-China trade truce

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Boehm: Finally, another woman awarded a Nobel Prize in physics

The NextGen Scientist, The Glasswing paradox: Smithsonian research in Panama

The Conversation, Acidification increases iodine in seaweeds and people

Gizmodo, Ancient Black Plague found in Swedish gravesite

The Conversation, 100 years after the great influenza pandemic

STRI, Frog sex in the city

News / Noticias

Telemetro, Panamá adoptó el pacto global de migración

AFP, UN conference adopts migration pact despite withdrawals

TeleSur, US money laundering charges include Panamanian lawyer

Radio Panamá, Saúl Méndez y una constituyente originaria

EFE, Bernal pide mediación internacional para proteger democracia en Panamá

La Estrella, Iván Blasser reclama al TE por 500 libros del partido UNI

AFP, Peruanos votan no a la reelección de legisladores en referéndum

Xinhua, Interpol rejects Ecuador’s request to arrest ex-president Correa

Blakely, Vox boosted in Andalusia by opposition to Catalan independence

Daily Kos, Trump campaign illegally coordinated with the NRA’s PAC

The New York Times, Federal prosecutors shift focus to Trump family business

Opinion / Opiniones

Caffo, Ecology: the end of rhetoric + an invitation to reality

Nadler & Crain, Social media companies could clean up their acts

Eisner, Israel would fall out of love with Trump if it knew him like we do

Bergmann & Berger, Mueller is telling us: he’s got Trump on collusion

Gandásegui, Los retos de López Obrador

Carlsen, AMLO’s inauguration and the future of Mexico

Sagel, Desatinos legislativos

Bernal, Aniversario de los derechos humanos

Culture / Cultura

Foley, Feeling guilty about drinking? Well, ask the saints

Remezcla, The best books by Latino and Latin American authors in 2018

Huffington Post, The gay man behind the purge of gays in the US government

Metro Libre, Panamá: país invitado en el Latino Film Market de Nueva York

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.