The Panama News blog links, December 3, 2018

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Prensa Latina, Venezuela’s Conviasa reopens air service to Panama

Bunkerspot, Bunker volumes continue slide at Panama Canal

Seatrade, Methanol: an economic alternative marine fuel of the future?

Seatrade, Renault and Neoline to build pilot wind-powered ro-ro vessels

Splash, Rolls Royce demonstrates fully autonomous ferry

Sports / Deportes

La Estrella, Panamá en el puesto 71 de FIFA

La Estrella, COI congela el boxeo para los Juegos 2020

Brown, Candidatos políticos y el Movimiento Olímpico

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, Permisos de construcción siguen retrocediendo

FAO, Panorama de la pobreza rural en América Latina y el Caribe 2018

La Estrella, Global Bank adquiere Banvivienda por $245 millones

Stiglitz, Beyond GDP

The Guardian, A billion people without electricity won’t get climate funds

El País, Estados Unidos y China se dan una frágil tregua en la guerra comercial

gCaptain, Spoils of trade war: Argentina loads up on cheap US soybeans

AFP, As inflation soars Argentines turn to bartering

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

ScienceDaily, How Mayan shell decor led to a new look at freshwater mussels

Mongabay, Tropical trees grow most easily where they are rare

WHO, Why the HIV epidemic is not over

CBS, CDC warns about disease threat from Asian longhorned tick

News / Noticias

The Guardian, Panama new flashpoint in US-China relations

La Estrella, Partidos políticos tienen 28 días para concretar alianzas

Prensa Latina, GHW Bush y Panamá

Vatican News, Panamá entrega catedral restaurada

BBC, Mexico swears in a leader from the left

Politico.mx, AMLO: 1er presidente con Bastón de Mando indígena

EFE, Hija de Ríos Montt es candidata a presidencia en Guatemala

The Guardian: Honduras, a dam and the murder of Berta Cáceres

AP, After many years of war a lot of Afghans blame the Americans

AFP, Soros-founded university forced out of Budapest

Brennan Center, Fixing democracy tops congressional agenda

The Intercept, The vast network of US military bases in Africa

BBC, Trump leaves Argentine leader in the lurch

Opinion / Opiniones

Anthony, Do we need to hide who we are to speak freely?

Poulson, Google needs to clarify its human rights position

Varoufakis & Adler, Why the Progressive International was launched in Vermont

Dorfman, George HW Bush thought the world belonged to his family

McCall, The coup regime in Puerto Rico’s Democratic Party

Thornton, El Chapo and the narco-spectacle

Wallach, Signing of NAFTA 2.0 does not end fight for progressive improvements

Martner, AMLO contra Bolso: opuestos estilos de desarrollo

Rauls, Khashoggi killing casts an uncomfortable light on Latin America

Xi, China and Panama

Lewis Galindo, Los diputados controlarán el torneo electoral

Díaz Herrera, Trump y su guerra privada al planeta

Culture / Cultura

TVN, Lord Panamá y su legado

Remezcla, Jorge Drexler: reggaeton is from Africa

La Prensa, Los ganadores del Roque Cordero

Esquire, Beneath the surface of Bruce Springsteen

La Estrella, Cultura Congo reconocido por UNESCO

Women in the World, Dominatrix says she turns right-wing men into socialists

Sagel, ¿Culmina la saga?

