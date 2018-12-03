The Panama News blog links, December 3, 2018

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Prensa Latina, Venezuela’s Conviasa reopens air service to Panama
Bunkerspot, Bunker volumes continue slide at Panama Canal
Seatrade, Methanol: an economic alternative marine fuel of the future?
Seatrade, Renault and Neoline to build pilot wind-powered ro-ro vessels
Splash, Rolls Royce demonstrates fully autonomous ferry
Sports / Deportes
La Estrella, Panamá en el puesto 71 de FIFA
La Estrella, COI congela el boxeo para los Juegos 2020
Brown, Candidatos políticos y el Movimiento Olímpico
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Permisos de construcción siguen retrocediendo
FAO, Panorama de la pobreza rural en América Latina y el Caribe 2018
La Estrella, Global Bank adquiere Banvivienda por $245 millones
Stiglitz, Beyond GDP
The Guardian, A billion people without electricity won’t get climate funds
El País, Estados Unidos y China se dan una frágil tregua en la guerra comercial
gCaptain, Spoils of trade war: Argentina loads up on cheap US soybeans
AFP, As inflation soars Argentines turn to bartering
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
ScienceDaily, How Mayan shell decor led to a new look at freshwater mussels
Mongabay, Tropical trees grow most easily where they are rare
WHO, Why the HIV epidemic is not over
CBS, CDC warns about disease threat from Asian longhorned tick
News / Noticias
The Guardian, Panama new flashpoint in US-China relations
La Estrella, Partidos políticos tienen 28 días para concretar alianzas
Prensa Latina, GHW Bush y Panamá
Vatican News, Panamá entrega catedral restaurada
BBC, Mexico swears in a leader from the left
Politico.mx, AMLO: 1er presidente con Bastón de Mando indígena
EFE, Hija de Ríos Montt es candidata a presidencia en Guatemala
The Guardian: Honduras, a dam and the murder of Berta Cáceres
AP, After many years of war a lot of Afghans blame the Americans
AFP, Soros-founded university forced out of Budapest
Brennan Center, Fixing democracy tops congressional agenda
The Intercept, The vast network of US military bases in Africa
BBC, Trump leaves Argentine leader in the lurch
Opinion / Opiniones
Anthony, Do we need to hide who we are to speak freely?
Poulson, Google needs to clarify its human rights position
Varoufakis & Adler, Why the Progressive International was launched in Vermont
Dorfman, George HW Bush thought the world belonged to his family
McCall, The coup regime in Puerto Rico’s Democratic Party
Thornton, El Chapo and the narco-spectacle
Wallach, Signing of NAFTA 2.0 does not end fight for progressive improvements
Martner, AMLO contra Bolso: opuestos estilos de desarrollo
Rauls, Khashoggi killing casts an uncomfortable light on Latin America
Xi, China and Panama
Lewis Galindo, Los diputados controlarán el torneo electoral
Díaz Herrera, Trump y su guerra privada al planeta
Culture / Cultura
Remezcla, Jorge Drexler: reggaeton is from Africa
La Prensa, Los ganadores del Roque Cordero
Esquire, Beneath the surface of Bruce Springsteen
La Estrella, Cultura Congo reconocido por UNESCO
Women in the World, Dominatrix says she turns right-wing men into socialists
Sagel, ¿Culmina la saga?
~ ~ ~
