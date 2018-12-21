¿Wappin? Soul gifts / Regalos del alma

From one soul to another
Desde un alma al otro
Bob Marley – One Love
https://youtu.be/QvNf5hCKhw0
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/0tWBqV7oVxg
The Specials – Doesn’t Make It Alright
https://youtu.be/QdefsXOQka0
Nella Rojas, Joshue Ashby et al – Patria
https://youtu.be/NPMsZv5DhXI
Maite Hontelé & Gilberto Santa Rosa – Soy de Lo Peor
https://youtu.be/lUNRzFctiic
Carlos Santana – Samba Pa Ti
https://youtu.be/j5AUm_xaE9A
Adele – Rolling in the Deep
https://youtu.be/AzynPO9pidM
Smokey Robinson & Stevie Wonder – Tracks of My Tears
https://youtu.be/N3vIq_xdx7g
La Ley – El Duelo
https://youtu.be/ANlbEbmMbv8
Avril Lavigne – Knocking on Heavens Door
https://youtu.be/msCSLzinZnA
Prince Royce – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/PPgQ4nDLh0s
Ismael Rivera – El Nazareno
https://youtu.be/3EbXa1gW_v8
Mark Knopfler – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/hlq4mhgB7cs
Edmar Castañeda – Jesús de Nazaret
https://youtu.be/_xqt_O3Xbd0
Melissa Aldana at Michigan State’s Blue Monday
https://youtu.be/MODIFAyUEHw
~ ~ ~
