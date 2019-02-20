Gentiles are also annoyed…

What were they thinking? What are they EVER thinking when they rename things?

by Eric Jackson

Panama City, where it seems that half the streets have two numbers and three names. Municipal governments are starved of funds and powers. one of the main functions left to them is to rename things. So the mayor — or in this case vice mayor standing in while the mayor is running for president — renames things in her last months of office.



Why a major traffic artery? Why Via Israel?



We hear tales of a study, one that recognizes that from Avenida Balboa a driver can continue on an overpass and without making a turn continue on what was Via Israel, past the two high schools (a third, Colegio Las Esclavas, moved to Clayton a few years ago) and toward Multiplaza and beyond to ATLAPA, before it turns left and becomes the Cincuentenario.



So why not call it all Avenida Balboa? For one thing, because the name Via Israel was in a 1970s agreement between the government of General Omar Torrijos and the State of Israel. For another, Panama’s Jewish community likes the symbol of recognition that they, too, are part of Panama. And then there a so many others who just consider it silly and costly for the city to go on renaming streets.

¿Qué están pensando cuando cambian nombres de calles?

por Eric Jackson

Panamá, donde parece que la mitad de las calles tienen dos números y tres nombres. Los gobiernos municipales están privados de fondos y poderes. Una de las funciones principales que les queda es cambiar el nombre de las cosas. Entonces el alcalde, o en este caso la vicealcaldesa mientras el alcalde se postula para presidente, cambia el nombre de las cosas en sus últimos meses de mandato.

¿Por qué una arteria de tráfico importante? ¿Por qué Via Israel?

Hay cuentas de un estudio, uno que reconoce que desde la Avenida Balboa, un conductor puede continuar en un paso elevado y, sin hacer un giro, continuar en lo que fue Via Israel, más allá de las dos escuelas secundarias (una tercera, Colegio Las Esclavas, se mudó a Clayton hace unos pocos años) y hacia Multiplaza y más allá hacia ATLAPA, antes de girar a la izquierda y se convierte en el Cincuentenario.

Entonces, ¿por qué no llamarlo todo Avenida Balboa? Por un lado, porque el nombre Vía Israel estaba en un acuerdo de los años setenta entre el gobierno del General Omar Torrijos y el Estado de Israel. Por otro lado, a la comunidad judía de Panamá le gusta el símbolo de reconocimiento de que ellos también son parte de Panamá. También hay muchos otros que simplemente consideran tonto y costoso que la ciudad cambie el nombre de las calles.

