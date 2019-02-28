What Republicans are saying

0
mein Gott!

 

What Republicans are saying

 










Editor’s note: Reid, who is ailing with pancreatic cancer, chose not to seek another term in the US Senate. His constituents in the State of Nevada never actually voted him out at the ballot box.











~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
 

bw donor button

vote final

$

FB_2

Tweet

spies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR