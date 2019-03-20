Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

The Golden Hooded Tanager / Tangara Capuchidorada. Found in El Nancito, District of Remedios, Chiriqui, Panama at 638 meters of altitude. / Encontrado en El Nancito, Distrito de Remedios, Chiriquí, Panamá a 638 metros de altitud.

Golden Hooded Tanager ~ Tangara Capuchidorada ~ Tangara larvata

photo/ foto © Kermit Nourse

This beautiful species ranges from southern Mexico to northwest Ecuador, where it feeds on berries and an occasional insect. You find them usually in small groups, in forest clearings, scrublands and forest edges on both sides of the isthmus. They are not on the highest of the highlands.

~ ~

Esta hermosa especie abarca desde el sur de México hasta el noroeste de Ecuador, donde se alimenta de bayas y un insecto ocasional. Generalmente los encuentra en grupos pequeños, en claros de bosques, matorrales y bordes de bosques a ambos lados del istmo. No están en lo más alto de las tierras altas.













~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.