Pictures and positions from Panama’s presidential campaign trail

Martinelista goons attack a journalist outside an event where National Assembly president Yanibel Ábrego (CD-Capira) was distributing gifts in hope of re-election. Photo by ClaraMENTE.

Presidential hopefuls: photos and positions

mostly gleaned from their social media pages

Marco Ameglio would:

* Eliminate the Agricultural Development Bank (BDA)

* Appoint scientific and educational aides to our embassies to assist those citizens who would study abroad and to bring scientific and technological research and innovation to Panama

* Oppose a constitutional convention to write a new constitution

José Isabel Blandón would:

* Give businesses new tax breaks

* Oppose same-sex marriages but otherwise protect the rights of LGBT people

* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution

Nito Cortizo would:

* Create a new state bank to make small business loans

* Appoint a black person to the Panama Canal Authority board

* Oppose a constitutional convention to write a new constitution

Ana Matilde Gómez would:

* Create 20,000 new jobs on one-year contracts for recently graduated professionals

* Add to the census format so as to count the different ethnic and racial populations

* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution

Ricardo Lombana would:

* Modernize government computer systems so that people can readily do public business and get public information online

* Reduce the number of government employees

* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution

Saúl Méndez would:

* Eliminate politicians’ immunities from criminal investigation and prosecution

* Spend 6% of the Gross Domestic Product on public education

* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution

Rómulo Roux would:

* Bring back the policies and practices of the Martinelli administration

* When public pharmacies are out of prescribed medicines, reimburse people for the purchase of these at private pharmacies

* Oppose a constitutional convention to write a new constitution

These links are interactive — click on the boxes