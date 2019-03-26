Pictures and positions from Panama’s presidential campaign trail

Martinelista goons attack a journalist outside an event where National Assembly president Yanibel Ábrego (CD-Capira) was distributing gifts in hope of re-election. Photo by ClaraMENTE.
Presidential hopefuls: photos and positions
mostly gleaned from their social media pages
Marco Ameglio would:
* Eliminate the Agricultural Development Bank (BDA)
* Appoint scientific and educational aides to our embassies to assist those citizens who would study abroad and to bring scientific and technological research and innovation to Panama
* Oppose a constitutional convention to write a new constitution
José Isabel Blandón would:
* Give businesses new tax breaks
* Oppose same-sex marriages but otherwise protect the rights of LGBT people
* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution
Nito Cortizo would:
* Create a new state bank to make small business loans
* Appoint a black person to the Panama Canal Authority board
* Oppose a constitutional convention to write a new constitution
Ana Matilde Gómez would:
* Create 20,000 new jobs on one-year contracts for recently graduated professionals
* Add to the census format so as to count the different ethnic and racial populations
* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution
Ricardo Lombana would:
* Modernize government computer systems so that people can readily do public business and get public information online
* Reduce the number of government employees
* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution
Saúl Méndez would:
* Eliminate politicians’ immunities from criminal investigation and prosecution
* Spend 6% of the Gross Domestic Product on public education
* Support a constitutional convention to write a new constitution
Rómulo Roux would:
* Bring back the policies and practices of the Martinelli administration
* When public pharmacies are out of prescribed medicines, reimburse people for the purchase of these at private pharmacies
* Oppose a constitutional convention to write a new constitution
