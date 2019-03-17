St. Patrick’s Day sounds ~ Sonidos del Día de San Patricio

O´Leary
El general Daniel Florence O’Leary, socio invaluable de Simón Bolívar en la liberación de América General Daniel Florence O’Leary, invaluable partner of Simon Bolivar in the liberation of America

Ceol Lá Fhéile Pádraig

Música del Día de San Patricio

St. Patrick’s Day Music

Sarah Copus – Óró, sé do bheatha ‘bhaile
https://youtu.be/yy_VMNVUpyA

Paddy Reilly – Fields of Athenry
https://youtu.be/Zr1rzSSMsac

Máireád Nesbitt & Nathan Pacheco – To Bring Them Home
https://youtu.be/twWRQcHJgJY

Julie Fowlis – Dh’èirich mi moch madainn cheòthar
https://youtu.be/oZEhc3j2t8I

Hozier – Movement
https://youtu.be/OSye8OO5TkM

Sinéad O’Connor & The Chieftains – The Foggy Dew
https://youtu.be/yaS3vaNUYgs

Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear
https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU

Enya – Echoes in Rain
https://youtu.be/8DDHulO485k

The Men of No Property – The Bogside Doodle Bug
https://youtu.be/I0uXw9vpW4k

The Cranberries – Linger
https://youtu.be/G6Kspj3OO0s

The Corrs – Erin Shore
https://youtu.be/Nb5voqe5C8Q

 

El General Bernardo O’Higgins, libertador de Chile
General Bernardo O’Higgins, liberator of Chile
