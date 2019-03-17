St. Patrick’s Day sounds ~ Sonidos del Día de San Patricio

El general Daniel Florence O’Leary, socio invaluable de Simón Bolívar en la liberación de América General Daniel Florence O’Leary, invaluable partner of Simon Bolivar in the liberation of America
Ceol Lá Fhéile Pádraig
Música del Día de San Patricio
St. Patrick’s Day Music
Sarah Copus – Óró, sé do bheatha ‘bhaile
https://youtu.be/yy_VMNVUpyA
Paddy Reilly – Fields of Athenry
https://youtu.be/Zr1rzSSMsac
Máireád Nesbitt & Nathan Pacheco – To Bring Them Home
https://youtu.be/twWRQcHJgJY
Julie Fowlis – Dh’èirich mi moch madainn cheòthar
https://youtu.be/oZEhc3j2t8I
Hozier – Movement
https://youtu.be/OSye8OO5TkM
Sinéad O’Connor & The Chieftains – The Foggy Dew
https://youtu.be/yaS3vaNUYgs
Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear
https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU
Enya – Echoes in Rain
https://youtu.be/8DDHulO485k
The Men of No Property – The Bogside Doodle Bug
https://youtu.be/I0uXw9vpW4k
The Cranberries – Linger
https://youtu.be/G6Kspj3OO0s
The Corrs – Erin Shore
https://youtu.be/Nb5voqe5C8Q