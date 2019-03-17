St. Patrick’s Day sounds ~ Sonidos del Día de San Patricio

El general Daniel Florence O’Leary, socio invaluable de Simón Bolívar en la liberación de América General Daniel Florence O’Leary, invaluable partner of Simon Bolivar in the liberation of America

Ceol Lá Fhéile Pádraig

Música del Día de San Patricio

St. Patrick’s Day Music

Sarah Copus – Óró, sé do bheatha ‘bhaile

https://youtu.be/yy_VMNVUpyA

Paddy Reilly – Fields of Athenry

https://youtu.be/Zr1rzSSMsac

Máireád Nesbitt & Nathan Pacheco – To Bring Them Home

https://youtu.be/twWRQcHJgJY

Julie Fowlis – Dh’èirich mi moch madainn cheòthar

https://youtu.be/oZEhc3j2t8I

Hozier – Movement

https://youtu.be/OSye8OO5TkM

Sinéad O’Connor & The Chieftains – The Foggy Dew

https://youtu.be/yaS3vaNUYgs

Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear

https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU

Enya – Echoes in Rain

https://youtu.be/8DDHulO485k

The Men of No Property – The Bogside Doodle Bug

https://youtu.be/I0uXw9vpW4k

The Cranberries – Linger

https://youtu.be/G6Kspj3OO0s

The Corrs – Erin Shore

https://youtu.be/Nb5voqe5C8Q

El General Bernardo O’Higgins, libertador de Chile

General Bernardo O’Higgins, liberator of Chile

~ ~ ~

