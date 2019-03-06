StandWithIlhan, Open letter to Nancy Pelosi

An open letter to Nancy Pelosi

March 5, 2019

The Honorable Speaker Nancy Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives

Washington, DC 20515

Dear Speaker Pelosi,

It has come to our attention that the House Democratic leadership plans to introduce a resolution originally intended to reprimand Congresswoman Omar for critical comments she made about Israel. We urge the Democratic senior leadership to instead pass a resolution that equally condemns antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as religious bigotry of all kinds, condemns anti-Black racism and xenophobia, and condemns physical threats against any members of Congress especially those who are persons of color or otherwise minorities.

We, the undersigned organizations and individuals, stand with Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and their vision of a world without racism and oppression, and we reject the vicious and racially-motivated bad-faith smears against them, including false charges of antisemitism, accusations of links to terrorism, and death threats.

We believe that it is critical for the resolution to condemn all forms of bigotry. In today’s political climate, antisemitism and Islamophobia are frighteningly prevalent, their flames being fanned at the highest levels, including by the current presidential administration. We must work hand-in-hand to combat them together. A congressional resolution cannot afford to glance over the alarming spike of actual antisemitism, Islamophobia, and religious bigotry in the US today, particularly from the far-right that is by far the greatest purveyor of hate crimes, as statistics show. To single out Congresswoman Omar with unfounded accusations of antisemitism in itself perpetuates an Islamophobic stereotype that Muslims are inherently antisemitic. Americans, including Muslims, can and should be, able to criticize Israeli policies or American policies toward Israel without being falsely accused of antisemitism.

Furthermore, no nation-state should be above criticism. No lobby, whether representing foreign or domestic interests, should be above criticism. Criticizing Saudi Arabia or the Saudi lobby is not inherently Islamophobic; similarly, criticizing Israeli policies or the Israeli lobby is not inherently anti-semitic. Representative Ilhan was consistent in her critique of both. Censoring and silencing political commentary, even on sensitive issues deemed unpopular by some, weakens our democracy and is counter to the interests of our country and our core values of free political expression. The Democratic leadership should also not gloss over or erase the many prominent Jewish voices who penned op-eds, ran interviews, or took to social media to echo the above points.

It is crucial for the resolution to also condemn anti-Black racism and xenophobia. As a Black Muslim woman, Representative Omar is uniquely and personally threatened by the exceptional atmosphere of unfair scrutiny of her right to engage in legitimate political debate. With the current rise of white nationalism and xenophobia, bigotry certainly includes but also certainly extends well beyond antisemitism, and the Democratic leadership would be dangerously tone-deaf not to mention the horrific significant rise in violence, hate crimes, and death threats against all communities of color.

We also call on you to condemn any threat of violence against members of Congress who are people of color. While we are opposed to violence, or threats of violence, to any member of Congress whatsoever, we recognize that the most vulnerable people among our elected officials are those who come from communities of color.

Representative Omar has been at the receiving end of death threats and accusations of links to terrorism, as publicly displayed in the West Virginia statehouse. These attacks on her are rooted in both racism and Islamophobia, and we have no doubt that the politically motivated accusations of antisemitism are actually fueling these threats.

Since she has taken office, Representative Omar has consistently been one of the most progressive voices in Congress. We are grateful to her for her consistent and principled stance in support of economic justice, racial justice, immigration justice, environmental justice, justice for the oppressed including Palestinians, and an end to war. The Democratic leadership should celebrate and support her instead of abandoning and condemning her.

We urge you to pass a resolution that condemns all bigotry and racism. We call on you to pursue this opportunity to demonstrate moral leadership and unity, particularly as the 2020 elections loom large.

Signed,

Linda Sarsour, MPower Change

Imam Omar Suleiman, Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research

Imam Asad Zaman, Muslim American Society of Minnesota

Ahmed Bedier, United Voices for America

Mongi Dhaouadi, United Voices for America

Nihad Awad, Council on American Islamic Relations

Rasha Mubarak, Young Democrats of Orange County/Muslim Women’s Organization

Maurice Mitchell, Working Families Party

Nelini Stamp, Working Families Party

Alan Minsky, Progressive Democrats of America

Andrea Mercado, New Florida Majority

Michael McBride, LIVE FREE USA/Faith In Action

Dave Zirin, Sports Editor, The Nation

Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter Global Network

Ahmad Abuznaid, National Network for Arab American Communities (NNAAC)

Rabbi Michael E Feinberg, Micah Roundtable

Rabbi Alissa Wise, Jewish Voice for Peace

Audrey Sasson, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ)

Imam Khalid Griggs, Islamic Circle of North America

Rev. Traci Blackmon, United Church of Christ

Rebecca Vilkomerson, Jewish Voice for Peace

Yonah Lieberman, IfNotNow

Cristina Jiménez Moreta, United We Dream

Lara Haft, Rabbinical Student, Hebrew College

Ana Maria Archila, CPD Action

Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America

Charles Chamberlain, Democracy for America

Brieanna Fisher, Democracy for America

May Ye, Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council

Shaunna Thomas, UltraViolet

Tamika D. Mallory, Women’s March

Rachel O’Leary Carmona, Women’s March

Dante Barry, Million Hoodies Movement for Justice

Joyce Ajlouny, American Friends Service Committee

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, SouthPaw MI

Carmen Perez, The Gathering for Justice

Heidi Hess, CREDO Action

Avideh Moussavian, NILC Immigrant Justice Fund

Rafael Shimunov, The Jewish Vote

Isabel Sousa-Rodriguez, Florida Immigrant Coalition

Zaina Alsous, The Dream Defenders

Helen Pena, The Dream Defenders

Murad Awawdeh, New York State Immigrant Action Fund

Yousef Munayyer, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

Cathy Albisa, National Economic and Social Rights Initiative (NESRI)

Bryan Fulwider, United Church of Christ Clergy

Lakshmi Sridaran, South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT)

Geoffrey Paquette, Unite Here

Sylvia Schwarz, Minnesota Break the Bonds Campaign

Allan Malkis, Jewish Voice for Peace Twin Cities

Oren Robinson, Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego Chapter

Phyllis Bennis, Institute for Policy Studies, New Internationalism Project

Ayman Hammous, Muslim American Society

Ismahan Abdullahi, Muslim American Society

Mustafa Diriye, Muslim American Society

Salam Al-Marayati, Muslim Public Affairs Council

Winston S. Warfield, Veterans for Peace

Nada Khader, WESPAC Foundation, Inc.

Alexander McCoy, Common Defense

Abdul Basit, Council on American Islamic Relations – Minnesota

Donna Nevel, Jews Against Anti-Muslim Racism (JAAMR)

Elly Bulkin, Jews Against Anti-Muslim Racism (JAAMR)

Alan Levine, Jews Say No! (JSN!)

Margari Hill, Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative (Muslim ARC)

John Cavanagh, Institute for Policy Studies

Oussama Jammal, US Council of Muslim Organizations

Jake Sanders, Florida Young Democrats

Danielle, NYC DSA Anti-War Working Group

Jodi Jacobson, Journalist

Andrea Whitmore, United Methodists for Kairos Response

Ahmed Rehab, CAIR-Chicago

Su’ad Abdul Khabeer, Sapelo Square

Moumita Ahmed, Millennials for Revolution

Zahra Billoo, CAIR-San Francisco Bay Area

David Robin, Millennials for Revolution

Deepa Iyer, Activist and Lawyer

Stephanie Porta, Organize Florida

Giovanni Bravo Ruiz, Organize Florida

Osama Abuirshaid, American Muslims for Palestine

Imraan Siddiqi, CAIR-Arizona

Donna Davis, Black Lives Matter: Tampa

Carol Horwitz, JVP-NYC

Reverend Dr. John Anderson, St. John’s Presbyterian Church, San Francisco

Professor Hatem Bazian, Islamophobia Studies Center

Altaf Husain, Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research

Donna Schaper, Judson Memorial Church

Lisa Sharon Harper, Freedom Road, LLC

Rama Issa-Ibrahim, Arab American Association of New York

Hussam Ayloush, CAIR-LA

Raed Jarrar, Activist

Chaikirah Parker, Entrepreneur

Reverend Michael Yoshii, Buena Vista United Methodist Church

Ghazala Salam, Muslim Caucus of America

Eithne J. Clarke

Brian McLaren, Author and Activist

Steve France, Episcopal Peace Fellowship, Palestine-Israel Network

Pauline M. Coffman, Activist

Ijaz Chaudhry, PA Democratic State Committee Member

Patricia Daugherty, Friends of Sabeel-Sacramento Region

Imam John Ederer, Muslim Community Center Of Charlotte

Samer M. Ali, Ctr. for Middle Eastern & North African Studies, U of M

Marie T. France, Olive Oil Ministry, Middle East Committee of Westmoreland Congressional UCC

Samar Jarrah, Author and Radio Show host

Kareem El-Hosseiny, Activist

Reies Francisco Romero, Omega Zuluz Twin Cities MN (Zulu Union)

Khalil Houri, ICM

Mrs. Wendy Doromal, President Orange County Classroom Teachers Association

Justin Strekal, Activist

John T Fussell, Tree of Life Educational Fund

Aaron McKinney, State Committeeman, Miami-Dade DEC

David Kyuman Kim, Connecticut College & The Love-Driven Politics Collective

Anne G. Remley, Ann Arbor Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Darakshan Raja, Justice for Muslims Collective

Jordan S. Kushner, Civil Rights Attorney

Khalil Meek, Muslim Legal Fund of America

Rose Hamid, Muslim Women of the Carolinas

Giulianna Di Lauro, New Consensus

Shelly Altman, Jewish Voice for Peace New Haven

Sonya Meyerson-Knox, Jewish Voice for Peace

Shelly Altman, Jewish Voice for Peace New Haven

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, MuslimGirl.com

Kathleen Christison, EPF/PIN

Sarah Elbadri, Brown Girls Can

Jodie Evans, CODEPINK

Leah Muskin-Pierret, Occupation Free DC

Maritza Fitzgerald, WESPAC

Rashad Al-Dabbagh, Arab American Civic Council

Imam Taha Hassane, Islamic Center of San Diego

Ariel Gold, CODEPINK

Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK

Ahmad Kutkut, University of Kentucky

Samer Abdel-Aziz, Muslim American Society

Soondus Ahmed, MAS Greater LA

Coby Owens, Youth Caucus of America

Lisa Santoni Cromar, Women’s March Florida

Sunjeev Bery, Freedom Forward

Donna Davis, Black Lives Matter: Tampa

Huda Khwaja, Muslim American Society

Kristy Sabbah, Arizona Muslim Alliance

Nida Sahouri Ali, American Muslims for Palestine

Fadi Saba,Culture and Conflict Forum

Ayman Taleb, Muslim Legal Fund of America

Lisa Santoni-Cromar, Diáspora En Resistancia

Haitham A. Hafeez, Muslim American Society

Muhammad Abdallah, Muslim American Society, Detroit

Jim Pugh, Universal Income Project

Reverend Kaji Dousa, Park Avenue Christian Church

Ibrahim Zein, Muslims American Society (MAS)

T.J. Legacy-Cole, The Soapboxx

Ahmed Taha, Muslim American Society

Peter “Jochy” Cora Santiago, Misión Boricua

Keron Grey, Florida Student Power Network

Sajjad Khan, SZS Management

Sumaiya Ahmed Sheikh, Michigan Muslim Community Council

Ahmed M Ragab, Activist

Leeban Bashir, Muslim American Society

Mohammed Haque, Muslim American Society- NY

Bobbi Siegelbaum, Jewish Voice for Peace

Ayman Mohamad, MEC

Feras Majeed, Muslim American Society-CT

Mohammed Khader, Youth Caucus of America (YCA)

Ayman Tailakh, California State University : Los Angeles

Steve Siegelbaum, Jewish Voice for Peace

Diana Curry, Orange County Democratic Party

Kristin Dooley, Women Against Military Madness

Hala Yacout, Muslim American Society

Minister Emeritus, Rev. David W. Good, First Congregational Church of Old Lyme

Ahmed Rabi, Pearls of Hope Community Center

Niki Franco, Power U Center for Social Change

Dr. Tarece Johnson, The Global Purpose Approach

Noura Khouri, Al-Awda

Christopher Cuevas, QLatinx

Ismail Hussein, Masjid Abu Khadra

Sarah Leberstein, Public Interest Attorney

Claire Cook and Dominic Moulden, Organizing Neighborhood Equity

Omar Taha, Muslim American Society

Steven Cobble, Political Consultant

Patrick Morales, Tempe Elementary School District

María Torres-López, Diáspora en Resistencia

Nauman Khan, ISWV

Lara Kiswani, Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC)

Nida Allam, North Carolina Democratic Party

Melanie Atha, Episcopal Peace Fellowship

Sydney Brown, Florida Student Power

Krizia Lopez Arce, Organize Florida

Marwa Fayed, Activist

Dr. Maha Hilal, Justice for Muslims Collective

Josina Manu, Jewish Voice for Peace, Twin Cities

Bader El-Ghussein, MD, Muslim American Society – NY

Hussein Ebied, Muslim Leadership Council

Colin Christopher, Interfaith Activist

Zackary Reinhardt, Millennials for Revolution

Sadaf Saied, Muslim Women’s Organization

Kristian Davis Bailey, Black for Palestine

Eric Angell, Middle East Peace Now

Sami Khwaja, Muslim Youth Leadership Awards

Nada Elia, Washington Advocates for Palestinian Rights

Sayel Kayed, American Muslims for Palestine-NJ chapter

Diana Digges, Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East

Reema Khasawinah, CAIR – WA

Somia Elrowmeim, Arab American Association of New York

Wanda Rodriguez, MSA

Mohamed S Albadawi, Muslim American Society- KC

Alia Salem, Facing Abuse in Community Environments

Tasnim Mellouli, Youth Climate Justice Spokesperson Bureau

Asma Mohammed, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment

Hanane Wahabi, Al Huda Society

Zainab Chaudry, CAIR MD

Andy Shallal, Busboys and Poets

Basma Heda, Muslim Student Association- UCF

Lana Safah, Muslim American Society

Michael Spath, Indiana Center for Middle East Peace

Katherine Asuncion, Grassroots International

Wa’el Alzayat, Emgage Action

Karen Schraufnagel, Minnesotans Against Islamophobia

Robin Hensel, Little Falls OCC-U-PIE for the common good

Mervat Aly, The American People

Socorro Ramos-Avilés, Iniciativa Acción Puertorriqueña

Fawwaz Alkayyali, Rama Medical Group

Dalia Hassaballa, Muslim American Society – Chicago

Naylee Farjad, Palestine Action Committee of Texas

Yasser Abdel-Aziz, Muslim American Society

Samir Abdelmawla, Islamic Center of Wheaton

Laurie Zimmerman, Jewish Voice for Peace, Congregation Shaarei Shamayim

Nancy Khalil, University of Michigan

Zahra Antar, ICNA Relief

Amin Ezzeddine, MAS Maryland

Abdeltawab Hendawi, University of Virginia

Nadia Ibrahim, Muslim American Society

Isra Ibrahim, Students for Justice in Palestine

Kawthar Ali, Muslim American Society-MN

Mohammad Alomari, Muslim American Society

David Mivasair, Ahavat Olam Synagogue

John Gunkel, Jewish Voice for Peace

Elena Stein, Jewish Voice for Peace

Alisande Vazquez, Jewish Voice for Peace

Mohamed Samer, Dar Alhijra

Fathi BenAmer, Muslim American Society

Herbert Davis, Central MN Atheists

Mujahid Asamarai, Muslim American Society of Minnesota

Yonah Lieberman, IfNotNow

Hatem Elhady, Toledo Muslim Doctors Initiative

Osama Idlibi, Muslim Community Center of Charlotte

Mohamed Badawi, MAS-CT

Abdulsalam ibn Yahya Stillwagner, Masjid al-Salam

Toufique Harun, Muslims For Progress

Rachel Faulkner, Black Yids Matter

Julianne Hoffenberg, The Gathering for Justice

Azhar Ghani, ICCV

Faisal Buharie, Interfaith Community Activist

Lisa Albrecht, Jewish Voice for Peace

Saamih Bashir, MAS Detroit

Nakibur Rahman, Organization for Peace and Justice

Dilshad Lalani, Muslim American Society

Mohammed Yasser, MAS Sacramento

Mazen Mokhtar, Baitulmaal

Karen New Ball, Pax Christi USA

Ahmed Hussein, HVAC Engineering

Hussein Ata, Muslim American Society

Darlene Coffman, SE MN Alliance of Peacemakers

Ahmed Mohamed, Muslim American Society (FL)

Ramon Mejía, About Face: Veterans Against the War

Hannan Sayed, CAI

Abo-Elkhier Serag, Islamic Education Resource Foundation

Mohammed Purmul , We Love Our Neighbors

Magdy Hussein, Education

Zarina Baber, Muslim Caucus of America

Feras El-Ghussein, MAS Kansas City

Zarina Baber, Muslim Caucus of America

Mohammed Bondugjie, Muslim American Society

Thomas Adriaan Hellinger, Orlando Local of the Democratic Socialists of America

Nausheena Hussain, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment

Hammad Alam, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA

Ahmed Amer, MAS

Kinjo Kiema, BYP100 DC Chapter

Mohamed El-Fakharany, Muslim American Society

Nahela Morales, ICNA Council of Social Justice

Eman Haymour , Muslim American Society

Fawad Shaiq, Council on American Islamic Relations – LA

Louise Cherico, WestPac

Aminah Hamidullah, Knowledge For Living

Sumiyia Jafri, Jafri Law Firm

Sara Kenana, Muslim American Society

Dr. Amin Ezzeddine, MAS Maryland

Salman Muntazir, MSA Moorpark

Doran Schrantz , ISAIAH

Michael Deheeger, Jewish Voice for Peace

Edward Rowley, Jewish Voice for Peace

Shaniyat Chowdhury, Muslims for Progress

Mohamed Mursal, IANA

Dima Khalidi, Palestine Legal

Shakeel Syed, DEEN Foundation

Mouhmoud Kounkourou, Muslim American Society

Henry Lowendorf, Greater New Haven Peace Council

Nana Abdelkader, Alhuda Academy

Warren David, Arab America

Qutaibah J. Abbasi, Duncanville Islamic Center

Akil Shabazz, The Dream Defenders

Malika Jemeelah Abdurrahman, Muslim American Society South Florida Chapter

Dr. Amal David, Arab America

Karim Mozawalla, Hamza Academy

Hani Elkadi, Egyptian Americans for Freedom and justice

Dr. Manal Fakhoury, FLI

Mohammad Hamadeh, Peace for Palestine

Sister Cecelia Lavan, Sisters of St. Dominic of Blauvelt, NY

Khadija Y. Mehter, International Socialist Organization

Mohamed Ahmed, Mosque Foundation

Tasnia Ahamed, Muslims for Progress

Farhana Huda, Muslims For Progress

Kifah Shah, MPower Change

Nada El-Eryan, Eyewitness Palestine

Kayla Santosuosso, Yalla Brooklyn

Sahar Eissa, University of Central Florida

Sana Qutubuddin, Muslim Women Kreate

Jesse Hagopian, Rethinking Schools

Saema Khandakar, Muslims For Progress

Chase Carter, Jewish Voice for Peace – DC Metro

Sarah Abem, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment

Seth Morrison, Las Vegas Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace

Nazia Ashraful, CAIR-Massachusetts

Mindy Gershon, Adalah-NY

Ahlam Hassan, MAS NY

Amani Elghussein, Kansas City Muslim community

Jodi Melamed, Jewish Voice for Peace Milwaukee

Rev. Graylan Scott Hagler, Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ

Emily Eliot Miller, Jewish Voice for Peace

Barbara Parmet, Jewish Voice for Peace- Santa Barbara

Mohamed Abdullahi, Bayan Institute

Sueiman Alghanem, United Hands Relief

Maher Mahmood, Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment (RISE)

Moussa Elbayoumy, CAIR-Kansas

Khansaa Elguenaoui, Muslim American Society

Trish Florence, SATX Indivisible

Muna Jaber, Muslim American Society

Abdullah Mourad, Muslim American Society

Unaisah Vorajee, UCF MSA

Sara P Driscoll, Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine

Michael Hager, Mass Peace Action

Nada. Faye, MAS YOUTH ATLANTA

Farrell Brody, Jewish Voice For Peace, Central Ohio

Judith Norman, Jewish Voice for Peace

Tali Ruskin, Jewish Voice for Peace – Philadelphia

Ekram Haque, CAIR-DALLAS

Omar Khalil, Muslim Students Association at Cal State Northridge

Zainab Jamal, Muslim Student Association

Hena Zuberi, Justice For All

Praveen sinha, Equality Labs

Katherine Franke, Columbia University

Muhammad T Rahman,New York Muslim United for Civic Engagement

Adnan Majid, UCLA

Isaac Evans-Frantz, Action Corps NYC

Ari Lev Fornari, Kol Tzedek

David L. Mandel, Jewish Voice for Peace

Barry Cohen, Jewish Voice for Peace – Twin Cities

Shamshad Muscati, Muslim American Society, Los Angeles

Atif Akbar, Islamic Center of Reseda

David Williams, West Coast University

Jessica Rosenberg, Jewish Voice for Peace

Jaymie Sawyer, Jewish Voice for Peace

Jeff Kleim, Massachusetts Peace Action

Shaheer KM, KMCA

Brian Polejes, California Democratic State Central Committee

Carolina C. Sitrin, Jewish Voice for Peace

Gina Crandell, Jewish Voice for Peace Boston

Karen Dabdoub, CAIR-Cincinnati

Anes Mokeddem, Muslim American Society

Ahmed Dalaq, Muslim American Society

Howard lenow, Jewish Voice for Peace

Imam ShemsAdeen Ben-Masaud, Colorado Imam Council

Djilali Kacem, Islamic Society of Greater St. Louis

Yahya Suufi, Islamic Association of North America

Safaa Alshiraida, Muslim American Society of New Jersey

Rosalind Petchesky, Jewish Voice for Peace

Omar El-Hamarna, Memphis Muslim Americans

Jill Charney, Jewish Voice for Peace-Boston

Imam Hassan Jama, Islamic Association Of North America (IANA)

Mariam Siddique, Islamic Circle of North America

Safei Hamed, Ph.D, Center for Egyptian American Relations

Marwa Ghumrawi, Power of Women Ohio

Randah El-Gendi, UCF MSA

Hassan El-Alami, Muslim American Society – BOSTON

Abdelhafid Djemil, Islamic Leadership Council of NY

Mohammad Banawan, Muslim Community Center of Charlotte

Hassan El-Alami, Muslim American Society – BOSTON

Rana Fakhr, Muslim American Society Syracuse Chapter

Estee Chandler, Jewish Voice for Peace

Ned Rosch, Network Against Racism and Islamophobia

Liana Smith, Jewish Voice for Peace

Aya Sabbah, SBU

Imam Makram El-Amin, Masjid AnNur

Ahmed Elhosseiny, Muslim American Society

Lubna Hammad, Indivisible OC 48

Tarek Abuata, Friends of Sabeel – North America

Wendy Elisheva Somerson,Jewish Voice for Peace-Seattle

Andrea Miller, People Demanding Action

Safdar Khwaja, CAIR PA Pittsburgh

Mufti Sharif, Greenview Madani Center

Aaron McCall, Indivisible OC 48

Michael Friedman, Jewish Voice for Peace

Ahmed Mohamed, Council on American-Islamic Relations – New York

Ilise cohen, Jewish Voice for Peace-Atlanta

Susan Birndorf, Jewish Voice for Peace

Laila Barakat, Muslim American Society

Farhana Motala, Montgomery County Civil Rights Coalition

Sarah Kousba, Muslim American Society San Diego Chapter

Liz Mulford, Jewish Voice for Peace

Thomas S. Russell, United Church of Christ – Palestine-Israel Network

Malaak Saadah, Muslim American Society

Ellen Brotsky, Jewish Voice for Peace – Bay Area

Zeynab Awadalla, UCF MSA

Phil Benson, Minnesota Break the Bonds Campaign

Reda Ghoneim, Muslim American Society

Abdelwahab Abdelghany, Muslim American Society

Shahine Alam, Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA)

Mikkel Jordah, Jewish Voice for Peace

Chynnah McFadden, Occupation Free DC

Barbara Bailey, Jewish Voice for Peace

Asad Mazharullah, Islamic Society of Central Jersey

Lee Wright, Osceola Young Democrats

William F. Simonds, Jewish Voice for Peace

Khadija Abourawi, MAS Youth Atlanta

Faiz Khan, ICM

Michaela Czerkies, Justice for Palestine Committee of the Syracuse Peace Council

Khidhr Amin, Masjid Bilal

Khaled Soussi, Seemcom

Lea Harris, Jewish Voice for Peace

William Singer, Jewish Voice for Peace, Portland OR

Magdy Ibrahim, MCA

Nancy Fleischer, Jewish Voice for Peace, Sacramento Chapter

Susan Gordon, Jewish Voice for Peace

Abeer Ebeid, Muslim American Society

Azihan Ibrahim, Muslim American Society – Charlotte

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, CAIR Georgia

Avideh Moussavian, NILC Immigrant Justice Fund

Cole Harrison, Massachusetts Peace Action

Meryl Crean, Jewish Voice for Peace

Sahar S El Shafie, North Carolina Public Schools

Anees Rehman, Islamic Circle of North America

Mariyama Scott, IfNotNow San Diego

Mariam El-Khatib, American Muslims for Palestine

Mohammad Zafar, United States Marine

Raniah El-Gendi, Emgage

Tamee Hicheri , American Muslim Society

Zareen Kamal American Friends Service Committee

Alan Wagman, Jewish Voice for Peace – Albuquerque

Imran Pasha, Hyderabad Deccan Cultural Association

Najeeb Kamil, MAS Bay Area

Helen & Bob Schroeder, SE MN Peacemakers

Rozina Gilani, Atlanta’s Radical Art Community

Qadri Abdallah, IFN

David Swanson, World Beyond War

Bilal Murad, MD, ZACAH (Zakat, Aid & Charity Assisting Humanity)

Aneesa Waheed, Ihsan School of Excellence

Jimmy Rothschild, IfNotNow

Burt Jacobson, Kehilla Community Synagogue

Ari Bloomekatz, Rethinking Schools

Somaia Saie, Muslim American Society

Sue Udry, Defending Rights & Dissent

Mollie March-Steinman, Chatham University College Democrats

Linda Gaither, Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine/Israel Network

Faisal chemban, KMCA

Walid Elgharbawy, Muslim American Society

Shahid Mahmood, Roswell Community Masjid

Abdeljalil Mezgouri, ICSD

Khury Petersen-Smith, Black 4 Palestine

Ossama Kamel, CAIR -San Francisco Bay Area

Somaia Saie, Muslim American Society

Tareq Purmul, Muslim American Society of San Diego

Portia A. Boulger, Save Main Street and Appalachians Rising

Mahmoud Oriqat, Jerusalem Consulting Engineers Inc

Mark Burton, Denver Peace Council

Saira Alli, Muslim Student Association

Huwaida Arraf, National Lawyers Guild–Free Palestine Subcommittee

Ameerah Kalai, UCF MSA

Rebecca Oliver, IfNotNow

Saira Rao, In This Together Media

Fran Zell, Makom Shalom Synagogue, Jewish Voice for Peace

John Wagner, United Methodists for Kairos Response

Yahya Abdul-Basser, Cornell University Muslim Educational and Cultural Association

Sara Ali, ICNM

Lois Levitan, Ithaca Jewish Voice for Peace/Committee for Justice in Palestine

Marietta Macy, Israel/Palestine Mission Network of the Presbyterian Church (USA)

Taher M Abdelhadi, Muslim American Society of Brooklyn and Staten Island

Traci Yoder, National Lawyers Guild

Lisa Drapkin, National Lawyers Guild

Allie Perry, United Church of Christ Palestine Israel Network

Margaret Holub, Albion, California

Mashood Yunus, mnia.org

Abdelhamead Ibrahim, CAIR-SFBA

Abdul Jebrin, MAS Chicago

Chip Gibbons, Defending Rights & Dissent

Adam Maguire, Lucas County Young Democrats

Moureen Kaki, Students for Justice in Palestine UTSA

Abby Harms, Jewish Voice for Peace – Denver/Boulder

Jenni Siri, Silvers for Sanders

Abby Okrent, Jewish Voice for Peace

Tariq Luthun, Palestinian Youth Movement – Michigan

Ali Farooqui, CAIR – California Chapter

Aaron J. Dinkinm, IfNotNow San Diego

Justin Hansford, Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center

Ali Fattom, PhD, University of Michigan

Amina Baha, Reviving Islamic Sisterhood Empowerment RISE

Tasneem Kaddoura, Muslim American Society

Salat Tuke, Dar Omar Al Farooq

Mohamed Sadeia, Muslim American society of New York

Reem Subei, Lucas County Young Muslim Democrats

Vajiha Jafri, CAIR – California Chapter

Ahmed Kousba, Muslim American Society

Nermeen Bassiouny, Muslim American Society

Mikos Fabersunne, Palestine-Israel Working Group of Nevada County, CA

Miriam R Budnick, Jewish Voice for Peace Rhode Island

Brooke Hotez, Jewish Voice for Peace – Tucson

Margarita Mercure Hibbs, Our Revolution New Mexico

Cheryl Qamar Jewish Voice for Peace – Hudson Valley Chpater

Tali David, IfNotNow

Thomas Beilman, United Church of Christ Palestine Israel Network

Jeremy Rosen, IfNotNow

Bud Hensgen, Virginia Coalition for Human Rights

Suzanne Adely, National Lawyers Guild

Irshad Khan, Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago

Elias Purmul, Muslim American Society

Afaf Nasher, CAIR-NY

Azadeh Shahshahani, SELECT

Madelin Flores, Florida Student Power Network

Sam Forma, Democratic Socialists of America – Los Angeles

Zach Popkin-Hall, IfNotNow Austin

Keren Soffer-Sharon, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice

Gracie Greenberg, JVP—Baltimore

Suhail Mulla, Islamic Society West Valley

Stanley Heller, Middle East Crisis Committee

Ann Muir, United Church of Christ Palestine Israel Network

Marjorie Suisman, Jewish Voice for Peace

Jeremy Milgrom, Clergy for Peace

Ellen Broms, Jewish Voice for Peace, Sacramento

Dylan Awalt-Conley, NYC-DSA Anti-War Working Group

Rev. Allison Tanner, Rev. Diane Dulin and Rev. Muriel Schmid, FOSNA’s Clergy and Seminary Action Council

Kate Kizer, Win Without War

Emily Jacobio, IfNotNow Chicago

Charlotte Badler, IfNotNow Boston

Dan Feder, Jewish Voice for Peace

Ari Belathar, Jewish Voice for Peace

Natalie Bamdad, IfNotNow

Lesley Williams, Jewish Voice for Peace Chicago

Heba Abdelmaksoud, Activist

Maruf Shiblee, Muslim For Progress

Manal Hussain, NGP

Ali Shareef, Muslim American Society

Yama Achikzai, Raqim Foundation

Raneem Saadah, Muslim American Society

Naveera Rashid, Muslim Student Association

Anilash Azeez, KMCA

Sherif Shabaka, New Hampshire Muslim Community

Karen Platt, Jewish Voice for Peace – San Francisco bay area

Gary Hicks, Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism

Jon Moscow, Jewish Voice for Peace of Northern New Jersey

Mohammad Shiblaq New Generation for Palestine

Shawn Danino, IfNotNow Ann Arbor

Ola Nosseir, Our Common Beliefs

Josh Spitzer-Resnick, IfNotNow Twin Cities & University of Minnesota

Batoul Oriqat, Students for Justice in Palestine

Zack Shlachter, IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace – Austin

Ilana Cruger-Zaken, IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace

Emma Saltzberg, IfNotNow

Winnie Wong, Activist and Political Strategist

James Lafferty, National Lawyers Guild, Los Angeles

Joel Segal, Middle East Peace Activist

Waseem El-Rayes, New Generation for Palestine

Ahmed Salem, MAS-Detroit

Jacob Bender, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Philadelphia Chapter

Dana Fisher Ashrawi, UUJME – Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East

Bassem Kawar, The Campaign to TAKE ON HATE

Mohammed W. Faroqui, Individual

Humna Ali, Islamic Center of Reseda

Naaima Khan, Islamic Resource Group

Abby Stein, Author, Women’s March Steering Committee

Sarah Bakrey, Muslim American Society of OC

Nery Lopez, Florida Student Power

Ethan Miller, IfNotNow

Sam Frolichstein-Appel, IfNotNow

Masood Ranginwala, ICNA

Vivian Zelaya, Berkeley Women in Black

Shahd Oweis, Aisha Cultural Center

Saam Maik Hassan, NY MSA Showdown

Muhammad. A Khan, Masjid Omar Ben Abdel-aziz

Elsa Auerbach, Jewish Voice for Peace-Boston

Jaseem Anwer, Islamic Foundation North

David Mendenhall, Jewish Voice for Peace

Katie Halper, The Katie Halper Show

Eli Logan, Democratic Progressive Caucus of Brevard

Malkah Bird, Jewish Voice for Peace- Indiana

Ithaca Jewish Voice for Peace/Committee for Justice in Palestine

Assem Saleh, Islamic Center of Charlotte

Daniah Kareem, UCSD MSA

Rikki Baker Keusch, Former J Street U National Student Board Member

Danika Grady, If Not Now San Diego

Catherine Murphy, Minnesota Peace Project

Rev. Marcia L. Hoffman, UCC PIN; Jewish Voice for Peace- LA

Fatima Naser, Aisha Youth Group

Leah Alper, IfNotNow

Abby Schottenfels, IfNotNow Philadelphia

Mayhik Gulzar, Aisha Girls Youth

Jacqueline Luqman, Luqman Nation

Maria Tobin, Pax Christi

Ghouse Mohammed, Muslim Leadership Council of San Diego

Netanya Perluss, IfNotNow

Ariel Tinney, Jewish Voice for peace

Lina Radwan, Muslim American Society

Pranav Jani, International Socialist Organization

Dee Poujade, Oregon-Idaho United Methodist Conference Holy Land Task Force

Joe Roos, MennoPIN

Alan Maass, Socialistic

Saima Akhter, Muslim Community Center of Greater San Diego

Norman Solomon, RootsAction.org

Tom Corcoran, IfNotNow

Barb Olson, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project

Amanda Jenkins, Muslim American Society

Norman White, Chicago Commission on Human Relations

Saul Rigberg, Jewish Voice for Peace-Albany, NY Chapter

Andrea Bird, Indivisible OC48

Sara Lowell, Indivisible OC48

Jumana Musa, Human Rights Lawyer

Mrinalini Chakraborty, Women’s March – Illinois

Murshed Zaheed, Strategy & Hustle

Mohamed T Khairullah, Mayor of Prospect Park, NJ

Commissioner Fahim Abedrabbo, Clifton – NJ Board of Education

Alex Rojas, Justice Democrats

Waleed Shahid, Justice Democrats

Women’s March Minnesota

Dustin Craun, CAIR – San Diego

Mejgan Afshan, CAIR – San Diego

Faisal Khan, Carolina Peace Center

Eric Jackson, The Panama News

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.