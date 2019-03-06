StandWithIlhan, Open letter to Nancy Pelosi

An open letter to Nancy Pelosi
March 5, 2019
The Honorable Speaker Nancy Pelosi
U.S. House of Representatives
Washington, DC 20515
Dear Speaker Pelosi,
It has come to our attention that the House Democratic leadership plans to introduce a resolution originally intended to reprimand Congresswoman Omar for critical comments she made about Israel. We urge the Democratic senior leadership to instead pass a resolution that equally condemns antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as religious bigotry of all kinds, condemns anti-Black racism and xenophobia, and condemns physical threats against any members of Congress especially those who are persons of color or otherwise minorities.
We, the undersigned organizations and individuals, stand with Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and their vision of a world without racism and oppression, and we reject the vicious and racially-motivated bad-faith smears against them, including false charges of antisemitism, accusations of links to terrorism, and death threats.
We believe that it is critical for the resolution to condemn all forms of bigotry. In today’s political climate, antisemitism and Islamophobia are frighteningly prevalent, their flames being fanned at the highest levels, including by the current presidential administration. We must work hand-in-hand to combat them together. A congressional resolution cannot afford to glance over the alarming spike of actual antisemitism, Islamophobia, and religious bigotry in the US today, particularly from the far-right that is by far the greatest purveyor of hate crimes, as statistics show. To single out Congresswoman Omar with unfounded accusations of antisemitism in itself perpetuates an Islamophobic stereotype that Muslims are inherently antisemitic. Americans, including Muslims, can and should be, able to criticize Israeli policies or American policies toward Israel without being falsely accused of antisemitism.
Furthermore, no nation-state should be above criticism. No lobby, whether representing foreign or domestic interests, should be above criticism. Criticizing Saudi Arabia or the Saudi lobby is not inherently Islamophobic; similarly, criticizing Israeli policies or the Israeli lobby is not inherently anti-semitic. Representative Ilhan was consistent in her critique of both. Censoring and silencing political commentary, even on sensitive issues deemed unpopular by some, weakens our democracy and is counter to the interests of our country and our core values of free political expression. The Democratic leadership should also not gloss over or erase the many prominent Jewish voices who penned op-eds, ran interviews, or took to social media to echo the above points.
It is crucial for the resolution to also condemn anti-Black racism and xenophobia. As a Black Muslim woman, Representative Omar is uniquely and personally threatened by the exceptional atmosphere of unfair scrutiny of her right to engage in legitimate political debate. With the current rise of white nationalism and xenophobia, bigotry certainly includes but also certainly extends well beyond antisemitism, and the Democratic leadership would be dangerously tone-deaf not to mention the horrific significant rise in violence, hate crimes, and death threats against all communities of color.
We also call on you to condemn any threat of violence against members of Congress who are people of color. While we are opposed to violence, or threats of violence, to any member of Congress whatsoever, we recognize that the most vulnerable people among our elected officials are those who come from communities of color.
Representative Omar has been at the receiving end of death threats and accusations of links to terrorism, as publicly displayed in the West Virginia statehouse. These attacks on her are rooted in both racism and Islamophobia, and we have no doubt that the politically motivated accusations of antisemitism are actually fueling these threats.
Since she has taken office, Representative Omar has consistently been one of the most progressive voices in Congress. We are grateful to her for her consistent and principled stance in support of economic justice, racial justice, immigration justice, environmental justice, justice for the oppressed including Palestinians, and an end to war. The Democratic leadership should celebrate and support her instead of abandoning and condemning her.
We urge you to pass a resolution that condemns all bigotry and racism. We call on you to pursue this opportunity to demonstrate moral leadership and unity, particularly as the 2020 elections loom large.
