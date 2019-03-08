¿Wappin? Voces de mujeres en este día / Women’s voices on this day

Women’s suffrage march from New York to Washington in 1913.
Marcha por el sufragio femenino de Nueva York a Washington en 1913.
The struggle doesn’t end / La lucha no acaba
Susan Ochoa – Porque Esta Hembra No Llora
https://youtu.be/Qr2y9vlpHGM
Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ
Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/Y9944f3jbwY
Wendy & Lisa – Heroes Theme
https://youtu.be/bvWFbDLvOsA
Sara Bareilles – Fire
https://youtu.be/TuouqKN7kLo
Aisha Davis – Trouble
https://youtu.be/gbzK2Ce57OM
Zahara (España) – Hoy la Bestia Cena en Casa
https://youtu.be/jTal5ICY89o
Samantha Fish – No Angels
https://youtu.be/NPWay64IgMc
Exene Cervenka – Leave Heaven Alone
https://youtu.be/0Ql9afIgxpI
The Corrs – Forgiven Not Forgotten
https://youtu.be/IfsPf7gIp7Q
Laura Pausini – El valor que no se ve
https://youtu.be/AUYV3b8oH6Q
Suzanne Vega – Left Of Center
https://youtu.be/9YIBmZjONtA
Zahara (South Africa) – Mgodi
https://youtu.be/AM7HGx3vQhs
Helen Reddy – I Am Woman
https://youtu.be/MmxrGXE7vTo
Valeria Ovando – Tu fuerza de mujer
https://youtu.be/XCJBN2JskDA
Luba Mason – Freedom
https://youtu.be/cRZ7axoDhGs
Neneh Cherry – Natural Skin Deep
https://youtu.be/uBUCfn5aj4Y
Joan Osborne – What If God Was One Of Us
https://youtu.be/7Gx1Pv02w3Q
Mercedes Sosa – Solo le Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/SIrot1Flczg
Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/YH-Edq3H3Q4
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0