Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

The female / La hembra

The Rose-breasted Grosbeak / El Picogrueso Pechirrosado

photos / fotos © Kermit Nourse

The Rose – breasted Grosbeak ~ El Picogrueso Pechirrosado

Scientific name: Pheucticus ludovicianus

Parque Natural Metropolitano, Panama

This species, although a transient in Panama ,is often seen in the parks and gardens of central and eastern north America. Born in North America, they winter between Mexico and northern South America. They are also year round residents of western Washington state and British Columbia. Historically they tended to be on the isthmus – almost all over Panama, including the Perlas Archipelago but not going up to the very top of the Chiriqui Highlands – between October and early April. Were these two, seen separately in the same tree but a week apart, headed north?

The male / El macho

El Picogrueso Pechirrosado ~ The Rose – breasted Grosbeak

Nombre científico: Pheucticus ludovicianus

Parque Natural Metropolitano, Panamá

Esta especie, aunque transitoria en Panamá, se ve a menudo en los parques y jardines del centro y este de los Estados Unidos y Canadá. Nacidos en Norteamérica, invernan entre México y el norte de Sudamérica. También son residentes todo el año en el occidente del estado de Washington y de Columbia Británica. Históricamente, están en casi todo el istmo de Panamá, incluido el archipiélago de Perlas, pero sin llegar a la cima de las Tierras Altas de Chiriquí, entre octubre y los principios de abril. ¿Fueron estos dos, vistos por separado en el mismo árbol pero con una semana de diferencia, viajando al norte?







These links are interactive — click on the boxes