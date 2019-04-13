The Panama News blog links, April 13, 2019





The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, Panama’s Colon is region’s top-volume container port

Insurance Marine News, Another draft reduction at Panama locks

InSight Crime, Drug gangs corrupt Panama’s shipping industry

Chambers, Shipping’s lost generation

Reuters, US sanctions on ships and companies moving Venezuelan oil

Seatrade, In Europe a growing interest in autonomous ships

Sports / Deportes

US Soccer: USA, Panama, Guyana and Trinidad-Tobago in first round Gold Cup group

La Prensa, Piscina sin fondo

Economy / Economía

ICIJ, How the Panama Papers changed South Korea

BBC, El mito de movilidad social

Eyes on Trade, What will the International Trade Commission report show?

Coyle, How the market is betraying advanced economies

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Cloud habitat

Bouman, How to take a picture of a black hole

La Prensa de Florida, Foto del agujero negro demuestra que Einstein tenía razón

Mongabay, Arctic sea ice melt falls to record lows for early April

Gizmodo, Hackers steal and publish data on law enforcement officers

Mongabay, El precio ambiental de la fiebre del litio en Argentina, Bolivia y Chile

News / Noticias

La Prensa, Gente de Yanibel Ábrego atacan a periodistas

La Estrella, Resumen del estudio de factibilidad del tren es incompleto

Newsroom Panama, Panama’s ongoing history of narco-politics

García Castro & Peña Barrios, Cuba has a new constitution – what happens next?

BBC, The Chilean rebels who took on Catholic abuse

BBC, Papa retira el obispo nicaragüense más crítico de Ortega

The Guardian, Steve Bannon ‘told Italy’s populist leader: Pope Francis is the enemy’

Reuters, Kamala Harris carves distinct early state primary path to the presidency

Opinion / Opiniones

CPJ, Why the prosecution of Julian Assange is troubling for press freedom

Ramonet, Las redes sociales es un ejército

Ben-Meir, The election will obliterate the face of Israel as we know it

Nye, Does China have feet of clay?

Stiglitz, Trump’s most worrisome legacy

Sagel, 80 años del fin de la guerra civil española

Blades, Panamá y el futuro de la democracia

Hughes: Sobre debates, ofertas y políticos electoreros

Eisenmann, Fondo turístico internacional –¿sin fondos?

Beluche, Los conflictos sociales del próximo gobierno

Culture / Cultura

Luisito El Gordillo, Probando comida callejera en Panamá

Remezcla, 12 new songs you need to hear

Pocho.com, Trump blasts fake Mexican Beto and fake alien Chewbacca

Variety, Panamanian filmmakers set eyes on international market

~ ~ ~

