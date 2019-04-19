Bilingual ~ BilingüeCulture ¿Wappin? Viernes Santo / Good Friday April 19, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter El Nazareno de Portobelo / The Black Christ of Portobelo … for they know not what they’ve done.… porque no saben lo que han hecho. ~ ~ ~ These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related