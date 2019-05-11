The Panama News blog links, May 11, 2019

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, PanCanal tightens draft restrictions for the sixth time this year

http://www.seatrade-maritime.com/news/americas/29750.html

Reuters, United States seizes North Korean bulk carrier

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/north-korea-ship-seized-sanctions_n_5cd45be8e4b0705e47d88ecd



gCaptain, Finland-Norway rail link planned to support Arctic sea routes

https://gcaptain.com/finland-norway-rail-link-planned-to-support-arctic-sea-routes/

Sports / Deportes

Be Soccer, Uruguay v Panama June 8 international friendly

https://www.besoccer.com/match/seleccion-uruguay/panama-seleccion

TVN, Jugadores de béisbol latinos y afroamericanos dejaron plantado a Trump

https://www.tvn-2.com/deportes/beisbol/Jugadores-afroamericanos-plantado-Donald-Trump_0_5301219840.html

Economy / Economía

BBC, AMLO a favor del petróleo como motor económico de México

https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-48223715

Sachs & Weisbrot, US sanctions against Venezuela

https://www.alainet.org/en/articulo/199684



Earther, World spends more than $5 trillion a year on oil and gas subsidies

https://earther.gizmodo.com/the-world-blows-over-5-trillion-a-year-on-oil-and-gas-1834624546

Wei, The case for climate tariffs

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-change-tariffs-reduce-emissions-by-shang-jin-wei-2019-05

Steele & Sarcevic, Corporations fund nutrition research: why you should worry

https://theconversation.com/corporations-are-funding-health-and-nutrition-research-heres-why-you-should-be-worried-116698

BBC, Cuba steps up rationing amid shortages

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-48237319

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

BBC, ¿Por qué es tan difícil hacer que los aviones contaminen menos?

https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-48238334

Javanbakht, What mass shootings do to those not shot

https://theconversation.com/what-mass-shootings-do-to-those-not-shot-social-consequences-of-mass-gun-violence-106677

STRI, Habitat symbiosis

https://stri.si.edu/story/habitat-symbiosis

El País, El grafeno y la nueva revolución industrial en materiales

https://elpais.com/elpais/2019/05/08/ciencia/1557337111_282700.html

BBC, How do you learn to drive on Mars?

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-48230277

Honty, How indigenous genocide contributed to climate change

https://www.alainet.org/en/articulo/199623

News / Noticias

Newsroom Panama, Taboga’s mayor ousted over environmental gaffe

https://newsroompanama.com/news/taboga-mayor-pays-for-environmental-gaff

Página 12, Comunidades negras pueden ser afectadas por un base en Brasil

https://www.pagina12.com.ar/191953-alcantara-una-base-en-medio-de-los-quilombos

Daily Kos, OH and GA 11-year-old girls can be sentenced to life for being raped

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/5/8/1856382/-Ohio-Georgia-11-year-old-girls-can-now-be-sentenced-to-life-or-death-for-being-raped

Raw Story, GOP lawmaker shaken after being trolled for being a rape victim

https://www.rawstory.com/2019/05/republican-lawmaker-visibly-shaken-after-pro-life-conservatives-troll-her-for-being-a-rape-victim/

The Hill, Pence calls for Omar to be removed from House Foreign Affairs Committee

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/443141-pence-calls-for-omar-to-be-removed-from-house-foreign-affairs

The Hill, Trump retweets Falwell’s suggestion to extend his term

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/442222-trump-retweets-jerry-falwell-jr-suggesting-his-term-should-be-extended

Real News Network, Privatization and corruption in Baltimore

https://youtu.be/Jx_fi4JPdI8

El País, Jailed Catalan deputies-elect call for their release, trial to be suspended

https://elpais.com/elpais/2019/05/08/inenglish/1557324920_081467.html

NCR, Francis mandates abusive clergy reporting

https://www.ncronline.org/news/accountability/francis-mandates-clergy-abuse-reporting-worldwide-empowers-archbishops-conduct

Opinion / Opiniones

Srivastava, We need to reclaim the original intent of Mother’s Day

https://theconversation.com/we-need-to-reclaim-the-original-intent-of-mothers-day-116798

Code Pink: Give us peace, not brunch

https://www.codepink.org/mothersday2019



Omar, I’m a survivor of war

https://www.democracynow.org/2019/5/1/im_a_survivor_of_war_i

Davidson & Fletcher, A left strategy to win the 2020 elections and beyond

http://www.theragblog.com/carl-davidson-and-bill-fletcher-jr-politics-a-left-strategy-for-the-2020-elections-and-beyond/

Russell, The danger of a constitutional crisis

http://www.theragblog.com/steve-russell-the-danger-of-a-constitutional-crisis/

Sagel, Panamá tras las elecciones

https://www.politicaexterior.com/latinoamerica-analisis/panama-tras-las-elecciones/

Young, Acerca de Nito y algunas lecciones de estas elecciones

http://laestrella.com.pa/opinion/columnistas/acerca-nito-algunas-lecciones-estas-elecciones/24120073

Díaz Herrera, Presidente Nito Cortizo: la cirugía institucional o el caos

http://laestrella.com.pa/opinion/columnistas/presidente-nito-cortizo-cirugia-institucional-caos/24119949

Gandásegui, Elecciones 2019: algunas sorpresas pero nada nuevo

http://laestrella.com.pa/opinion/columnistas/elecciones-2019-algunas-sorpresas-pero-nada-nuevo/24119944

Culture / Cultura

Louis Theroux: ‘I worried I might be mansplaining motherhood’

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2019/may/08/louis-theroux-mothers-on-the-edge-postpartum-psychosis

Jezebel, YouTubers say their Coachella influencer house was segregated

https://jezebel.com/youtubers-say-their-coachella-influencer-house-was-segr-1834694639

Remezcla, Ricky Martin and the Crossover Trap

https://remezcla.com/features/music/ricky-martin-latin-pop-crossover/

Remezcla, The new Los Rakas album

https://remezcla.com/releases/music/los-rakas-new-album-socially-conscious-trap-soiree/

