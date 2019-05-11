The Panama News blog links, May 11, 2019

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, PanCanal tightens draft restrictions for the sixth time this year
Reuters, United States seizes North Korean bulk carrier
gCaptain, Finland-Norway rail link planned to support Arctic sea routes
Sports / Deportes
Be Soccer, Uruguay v Panama June 8 international friendly
TVN, Jugadores de béisbol latinos y afroamericanos dejaron plantado a Trump
Economy / Economía
BBC, AMLO a favor del petróleo como motor económico de México
Sachs & Weisbrot, US sanctions against Venezuela
Earther, World spends more than $5 trillion a year on oil and gas subsidies
Wei, The case for climate tariffs
Steele & Sarcevic, Corporations fund nutrition research: why you should worry
BBC, Cuba steps up rationing amid shortages
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
BBC, ¿Por qué es tan difícil hacer que los aviones contaminen menos?
Javanbakht, What mass shootings do to those not shot
STRI, Habitat symbiosis
El País, El grafeno y la nueva revolución industrial en materiales
BBC, How do you learn to drive on Mars?
Honty, How indigenous genocide contributed to climate change
News / Noticias
Newsroom Panama, Taboga’s mayor ousted over environmental gaffe
Página 12, Comunidades negras pueden ser afectadas por un base en Brasil
Daily Kos, OH and GA 11-year-old girls can be sentenced to life for being raped
Raw Story, GOP lawmaker shaken after being trolled for being a rape victim
The Hill, Pence calls for Omar to be removed from House Foreign Affairs Committee
The Hill, Trump retweets Falwell’s suggestion to extend his term
Real News Network, Privatization and corruption in Baltimore
El País, Jailed Catalan deputies-elect call for their release, trial to be suspended
NCR, Francis mandates abusive clergy reporting
Opinion / Opiniones
Srivastava, We need to reclaim the original intent of Mother’s Day
Code Pink: Give us peace, not brunch
Omar, I’m a survivor of war
Davidson & Fletcher, A left strategy to win the 2020 elections and beyond
Russell, The danger of a constitutional crisis
Sagel, Panamá tras las elecciones
Young, Acerca de Nito y algunas lecciones de estas elecciones
Díaz Herrera, Presidente Nito Cortizo: la cirugía institucional o el caos
Gandásegui, Elecciones 2019: algunas sorpresas pero nada nuevo
Culture / Cultura
Louis Theroux: ‘I worried I might be mansplaining motherhood’
Jezebel, YouTubers say their Coachella influencer house was segregated
Remezcla, Ricky Martin and the Crossover Trap
Remezcla, The new Los Rakas album
