US Social Security and other federal benefits services in Panama City next week

A notice from the American consulate:

US Social Security and other Federal Benefits

Panama City – May 13-17, 2019



The US Embassy in Panama is pleased to announce that representatives from the Regional Federal Benefits Unit will visit Panama City to offer services for beneficiaries or individuals with questions about US Social Security and other federal benefits.



Where: Center for English Language Immersion (CELI) – Via España, Edificio Cromos, First Floor.



When: May 13, 14, 15, and 16 from 8 am to 4 pm and May 17 from 8 am to 1:30 pm.

Walk-in Services – No appointment necessary. First come first served.



What to bring for social security services :



(please bring legible copies of all documents to be submitted)



Applying for Social Security Benefits: Bring originals and one copy of the following for all applicants: Birth Certificate, passport. If applying for auxiliary benefits or survivor’s benefits, please also bring marriage certificate and/or death certificate.



SSA Proof of Life Study: In 2018, SSA mailed the questionnaire to beneficiaries receiving their own benefits whose social security number ended in 00-49 and beneficiaries over the age of 90. Please bring a copy of your passport and a completed SSA-7162, if you believe your benefits are suspended for this reason.



Social Security Number Card Application: Bring a copy of your valid US passport, Certificate of Birth Abroad or original birth certificate, and completed form SS-5FS.



Change of Address for Social Security: Bring your current passport.



Medicare Part B Enrollment/Cancellation: To enroll in Medicare, you should complete and sign form CMS-40B. To cancel your enrollment please complete and sign form CMS-2690



The best way to contact the Regional Federal Benefits Unit is by using their online contact inquiry form: http://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/social-security/fbu-inquiry-form/



To learn more about the services offered by the Regional Federal Benefits Unit visit: https://cr.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/social-security/



We look forward to seeing you there!

