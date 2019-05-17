¿Wappin? Seriously / En serio

depression
Depression – not talking here about the fleeting sadness from life’s setbacks or tragedies but the profound and prolonged, sometimes wired-in, funk that provides work for mental health care professionals and tests of love and friendship – can be deadly. Rising above its effects just enough to write words or compose music, it can also be the setting for sparks of creativity. It comes in various forms and gradations. If you can die from it or the consequences or situations that often follow – suicide, addiction, reckless or abusive behavior and so on – there are also a variety of strategies to manage the condition and get on with a productive life. Photo by Pexels.
Depresión: puedes morir a causa de ella, o vivir como enterrado. Es mucho mejor encontrar maneras de vivir con ella. Foto por Pexels.

Music to save lives
Música para salvar vidas

Joan Osborne – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY

Robbie Robertson – Fallen Angel
https://youtu.be/0MGXnMLESEA

Tracy Chapman – Behind the Wall
https://youtu.be/huez5QyZ5lI

Suzanne Vega – Luka
https://youtu.be/fXqW3wfdbFY

Faithless – Insomnia
https://youtu.be/otLEUwHao_E

Iggy Pop – Some Weird Sin
https://youtu.be/vJjs7TU4Qek

Cienfue – Medio Alcoholico Melancolico
https://youtu.be/1Vn2C3WFFl0

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Z1LAphWvPwI

The Velvet Underground – Heroin
https://youtu.be/6xcwt9mSbYE

Disturbed – A Reason To Fight
https://youtu.be/gRGRduyCy_M

David Gilmour – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/WaEKXGlfYj8

Hello Seahorse – La Flotadera
https://youtu.be/GMoFiHHEL3o

Bob Marley – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/15_fvQr1pWQ

Norah Jones – Begin Again
https://youtu.be/kEjzTpVGZM0

Aretha Franklin – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/V4cknWqVnVg

 

 
