¿Wappin? Viernes antes del día de la votación / Friday before Election Day

0
from Dante's Inferno
Will beautiful women swoon over him? Will he get many votes on Sunday?
¿Las mujeres hermosas se desmayarán sobre él? ¿Conseguirá muchos votos el domingo?

Good music helps when you ponder choices

Romeo Santos con Monchy y Alexandra – Años Luz
https://youtu.be/LF_dkdz64pE

Grace Potter & Joe Satriani – Cortez the Killer
https://youtu.be/paeNnR33i5Q

Aswad – Three Babylon
https://youtu.be/0Q7SCTOSmt4

Randy Weston & Pharoah Sanders – Blue Moses
https://youtu.be/KeC68qpIq6s

Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/HZaenkk1cmA

Avril Lavigne – I Fell In Love With the Devil
https://youtu.be/RtHLo3OsC7o

Florence and the Machine – Cosmic Love
https://youtu.be/_gMq3hRLDD0

Roger Waters – The Tide Is Turning
https://youtu.be/td6CD3J9kiY

Of Monsters & Men – Alligator
https://youtu.be/NunAl4BRVx8

Snowy White – Midnight Blues
https://youtu.be/SQRvsJYzses

Ana Belén – El hombre del piano
https://youtu.be/t-jcM4H9RoM

Alicia Keys – Raise a Man
https://youtu.be/U2zpID2S6S0

Bob Marley – Waiting in Vain
https://youtu.be/8WQVb_nuKvs

Miles Davis – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/FpZHjvFXprk

Mark Knopfler Barcelona 2019
https://youtu.be/TCUKrs5bGas

 

~ ~ ~
