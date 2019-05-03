¿Wappin? Viernes antes del día de la votación / Friday before Election Day

Will beautiful women swoon over him? Will he get many votes on Sunday?
¿Las mujeres hermosas se desmayarán sobre él? ¿Conseguirá muchos votos el domingo?
Good music helps when you ponder choices
Romeo Santos con Monchy y Alexandra – Años Luz
https://youtu.be/LF_dkdz64pE
Grace Potter & Joe Satriani – Cortez the Killer
https://youtu.be/paeNnR33i5Q
Aswad – Three Babylon
https://youtu.be/0Q7SCTOSmt4
Randy Weston & Pharoah Sanders – Blue Moses
https://youtu.be/KeC68qpIq6s
Hermanos Duncan – Sin Embargo
https://youtu.be/HZaenkk1cmA
Avril Lavigne – I Fell In Love With the Devil
https://youtu.be/RtHLo3OsC7o
Florence and the Machine – Cosmic Love
https://youtu.be/_gMq3hRLDD0
Roger Waters – The Tide Is Turning
https://youtu.be/td6CD3J9kiY
Of Monsters & Men – Alligator
https://youtu.be/NunAl4BRVx8
Snowy White – Midnight Blues
https://youtu.be/SQRvsJYzses
Ana Belén – El hombre del piano
https://youtu.be/t-jcM4H9RoM
Alicia Keys – Raise a Man
https://youtu.be/U2zpID2S6S0
Bob Marley – Waiting in Vain
https://youtu.be/8WQVb_nuKvs
Miles Davis – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/FpZHjvFXprk
Mark Knopfler Barcelona 2019
https://youtu.be/TCUKrs5bGas