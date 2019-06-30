Panama Pride 2019

God save the Queens — even if they may not be especially religious.

Huge Pride march from Santa Ana through the Casco Viejo to the Cinta Costera

photos by Eric Jackson

Somewhere, under the rainbow…

There were people of many nationalities in yesterday’s Pride march, some from countries where they would be in big trouble were it known that they had participated, or for that matter if authorities knew that their sexual orientation and notions about such are other than strictly straight.

But embassy people / government workers from several countries marched in identifiable contingents. One of these, if we listen to the bigotry coming from the US vice president, was this time without their government’s blessing.

This time there were marching bands and he led one of them.

Jessica and Yamileth are one of the four couples with cases trying to establish marriage equality stagnating in the Panamanian courts.

It was quite the busy day for Jessica Atkinson, who was the administrator for all of this and more for World Pride Panama 2018 and started in that role for this year but has had to attend to a family emergency in the USA lately. Jessica is also a member of Democrats Abroad Panama.

Guna traditions don’t include homophobia. There have always been Guna contingents in Panama’s Pride marches.

Who’s the leader of the club…?

If you know the history of the place, Parque Santa Ana has for a long time been a preferred spot to gather in the shade before marching off for justice.

A radical contingent. Not that anyone in the march disagreed with the banner.

Cell phones and regalia as people begin to gather at the starting point.

Tech company workers gather.

Don’t wonder TOO much about this dog. Canines also vary in their sexual orientations.

Getting ready to fly…

More royalty…

Queers in the shipping industry? What would Herman Melville say?

More of the huge rainbow flags, used differently this time.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes