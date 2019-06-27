Scribner scenes and an upcoming workshop

“Colorful Personality,” from a picture taken on the beach in Gorgona, 9″x12″ oil on canvas

New art by George Scribner

George Scribner, a Panama native, is a senior Disney artist who was commissioned by the Panama Canal Authority to paint the canal’s recent expansion over the course of that construction job.

As before he signed on with Disney long ago, he still teaches art. His next available lessons are a two-day painting with mixable oil paints workshop at the Mendocino Art Center in California, on August 31 and September 1. Everyone will be painting from still life set-ups and he will be giving personal demonstrations. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Balloon Parade at Disneyland

Business Lunch: New York City street scene

Kinderdijk in the Netherlands

Koblenz in the afternoon

The Balloon Parade is in a Disney gallery but the rest of the above paintings are for sale. For more information about that, please contact the artist at scribner.george@gmail.com

