The Panama News blog links, June 25, 2019

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
La Estrella, Lewis Navarro declinó como ministro canalero y Nito designó a Royo
Seatrade, Wallem boss warns against replacing seafarers with machines
gCaptain, US high court: no punitive damages in Jones Act personal injury cases
World Maritime News, Oslo set to be zero emissions port
Seatrade, Shipping confidence dips
Sports / Deportes
Stars & Stripes FC, Scouting report: USA vs. Panama in the Gold Cup
El Siglo, Chemito peleará ante Sardinez
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Exceso de inventario en construcción
Xinhua, Panama sends its first beef shipment to China
Mining Technology, First Quantum begins copper shipments from Panama
La Estrella, Hablan Cortizo y la FAO sobre areas de cooperación agropecuarias
Prensa Latina, Gray list discourages foreign investment in Panama
Forbes, George Soros leads chorus of wealthy calling for a new wealth tax
Varoufakis, Fiscal money can make or break the Euro
Krugman, The Trumpification of the Federal Reserve
Pistor, Facebook’s Libra must be stopped
Kollman, La cuerda floja de la economía macrista
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Andean sky islands generate diversity
Splash, Sensory deprivation trouble
STRI, Las avispas parasitoides pueden convertir a las arañas en zombis
BBC, ¿Qué es el Cibercomando de EEUU?
Forbes, Spanish soccer league fined for online spying
The Guardian, How Peru fell in love with a sea giant
News / Noticias
TVN, Se otorgarán terrenos para embajada china en Clayton
La Prensa, Estudios sobre represas en Río Indio y Río Bayano avanzan
Global Financial Integrity: Odebrecht, social mobilization and journalism
Durand: El tsunami Odebrecht, su corrupción y su captura del Estado
CPJ, Intercept Brazil staff threatened for investigation on corruption
BBC, El video de torturas en la desaparición de los 43 estudiantes
Roll Call, Trump: “I don’t do exit strategies”
Al Jazeera, Palestinians react to Kushner plan
Opinion / Opiniones
Khrushcheva, Should the Russians hug the Chinese?
Schenwar & Hayes, They are concentration camps – and also prisons
Boff, US alignment with Bolsonaro would not solve Brazil’s crisis
Hakim, The Odyssey of Trump and Bolsonaro
Camacaro & Mills, Guaidó’s star fades
Paz & Cepeda, Galápagos: nuevo “portaviones natural” en Sudamérica
La Estrella, El suicidio en la Policía
Sagel, Lo que necesitamos en nueastros aeropuertos
Culture / Cultura
Pocho.com, Latinos for Trump are back with new posters
The Guardian, Stan Lee’s posthumous adult novel coming this fall
BBC, ¿Cuál es el origen de las religiones y cómo evolucionaron?