The Panama News blog links, June 25, 2019

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

La Estrella, Lewis Navarro declinó como ministro canalero y Nito designó a Royo

Seatrade, Wallem boss warns against replacing seafarers with machines

gCaptain, US high court: no punitive damages in Jones Act personal injury cases

World Maritime News, Oslo set to be zero emissions port

Seatrade, Shipping confidence dips

Sports / Deportes

Stars & Stripes FC, Scouting report: USA vs. Panama in the Gold Cup

El Siglo, Chemito peleará ante Sardinez

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, Exceso de inventario en construcción

Xinhua, Panama sends its first beef shipment to China

Mining Technology, First Quantum begins copper shipments from Panama

La Estrella, Hablan Cortizo y la FAO sobre areas de cooperación agropecuarias

Prensa Latina, Gray list discourages foreign investment in Panama

Forbes, George Soros leads chorus of wealthy calling for a new wealth tax

Varoufakis, Fiscal money can make or break the Euro

Krugman, The Trumpification of the Federal Reserve

Pistor, Facebook’s Libra must be stopped

Kollman, La cuerda floja de la economía macrista

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Andean sky islands generate diversity

Splash, Sensory deprivation trouble

STRI, Las avispas parasitoides pueden convertir a las arañas en zombis

BBC, ¿Qué es el Cibercomando de EEUU?

Forbes, Spanish soccer league fined for online spying

The Guardian, How Peru fell in love with a sea giant

News / Noticias

TVN, Se otorgarán terrenos para embajada china en Clayton

La Prensa, Estudios sobre represas en Río Indio y Río Bayano avanzan

Global Financial Integrity: Odebrecht, social mobilization and journalism

Durand: El tsunami Odebrecht, su corrupción y su captura del Estado

CPJ, Intercept Brazil staff threatened for investigation on corruption

BBC, El video de torturas en la desaparición de los 43 estudiantes

Roll Call, Trump: “I don’t do exit strategies”

Al Jazeera, Palestinians react to Kushner plan

Opinion / Opiniones

Khrushcheva, Should the Russians hug the Chinese?

Schenwar & Hayes, They are concentration camps – and also prisons

Boff, US alignment with Bolsonaro would not solve Brazil’s crisis

Hakim, The Odyssey of Trump and Bolsonaro

Camacaro & Mills, Guaidó’s star fades

Paz & Cepeda, Galápagos: nuevo “portaviones natural” en Sudamérica

La Estrella, El suicidio en la Policía

Sagel, Lo que necesitamos en nueastros aeropuertos

Culture / Cultura

Pocho.com, Latinos for Trump are back with new posters

The Guardian, Stan Lee’s posthumous adult novel coming this fall

BBC, ¿Cuál es el origen de las religiones y cómo evolucionaron?

