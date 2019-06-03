The Panama News blog links, June 3, 2019

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
La Estrella, ACP tiene un “plan hídrica” de B/1.4 mil millones
Seatrade, Insuring a ship’s hull against a cyber incident
Reuters, USS McCain flap: Pentagon says military will not be politicized
Sports / Deportes
Bienvenido Brown, Hay que auditar las planillas de Pandeportes
FIFA.com, Panama edges Saudi Arabia for historic win
FIFA.com, Panama bows out of U-20 World Cup with loss to Ukraine
Economy / Economía
Basu, Why the trade arithmetic favors China
AFP, Entran en vigor los aranceles chinos sobre productos ‘made in USA’
Inman, Donald Trump lashes out at Mexico but his real fight is at home
ZeroHedge, Trump declares trade war on India
Bloomberg, Top Trump economic adviser is leaving
Baker, Hoagland and the Post play straight man in globalization debate
Los Tiempos, La OIT confirma quiebra de pensiones por privatización
Applebaum, Recession or not there will be pain
La Estrella, Valor total de las construcciones se contrae en 28.2%
Stiglitz, After neoliberalism
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Pheromone talk
Mongabay, La estrategia indígena para proteger los bosques del Darién
Belkhir, Big Pharma emits more greenhouse gases than the auto industry
Gizmodo, Las grandes ciudades están creando sus propias nubes
Ezrahi & Mizrachi, Israel uses archaeology to erase non-Jewish history
News / Noticias
La Prensa, Nombramientos y el equilibrio de poder en el gobierno de Cortizo
TVN, La ausencia de diputados a Comisión de Credenciales
Newsroom Panama, 14 injured in apartment gas explosion
El Nuevo Diario, Panamá revoca deportación de manifestante nicaragüense
NACLA, Washington doubles down on its military intervention script in Venezuela
AFP, Guatemala acepta que militares de EEUU lleguen a su territorio
BBC, EEUU ya pide datos de redes sociales para el trámite de visas
DW, German Greens lead national poll for the first time
Opinion / Opiniones
Maduro and Ramos, The Univision interview
Human Rights Groups: For a peaceful and democratic solution in Venezuela
Merkel, Commencement address to the Harvard Alumni Association
Bai, Forcing “America First” on others will lead to “America Alone”
International Federation of Journalists, Assange indictment threatens media freedom
Boff, Brasil: ¿Carácter suicida del gobierno actual?
Ruíz Díaz, Concertación o sastrería nacional
Gandásegui, Almagro busca reeleccióm en la OEA
Sagel, La privatización de las telecomunicaciones
Culture / Cultura
AP, Famed New Orleans chef who fed civil rights leaders dies
Ani Cordero, Pan Pan (sin mantequilla)
Guacamoley, Duterte claims he cured himself of being gay
Padilla Rosas, From colonized thought to decolonial aesthetics in Puerto Rico