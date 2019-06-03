The Panama News blog links, June 3, 2019

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

La Estrella, ACP tiene un “plan hídrica” de B/1.4 mil millones

Seatrade, Insuring a ship’s hull against a cyber incident

Reuters, USS McCain flap: Pentagon says military will not be politicized

Sports / Deportes

Bienvenido Brown, Hay que auditar las planillas de Pandeportes

FIFA.com, Panama edges Saudi Arabia for historic win

FIFA.com, Panama bows out of U-20 World Cup with loss to Ukraine

Economy / Economía

Basu, Why the trade arithmetic favors China

AFP, Entran en vigor los aranceles chinos sobre productos ‘made in USA’

Inman, Donald Trump lashes out at Mexico but his real fight is at home

ZeroHedge, Trump declares trade war on India

Bloomberg, Top Trump economic adviser is leaving

Baker, Hoagland and the Post play straight man in globalization debate

Los Tiempos, La OIT confirma quiebra de pensiones por privatización

Applebaum, Recession or not there will be pain

La Estrella, Valor total de las construcciones se contrae en 28.2%

Stiglitz, After neoliberalism

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Pheromone talk

Mongabay, La estrategia indígena para proteger los bosques del Darién

Belkhir, Big Pharma emits more greenhouse gases than the auto industry

Gizmodo, Las grandes ciudades están creando sus propias nubes

Ezrahi & Mizrachi, Israel uses archaeology to erase non-Jewish history

News / Noticias

La Prensa, Nombramientos y el equilibrio de poder en el gobierno de Cortizo

TVN, La ausencia de diputados a Comisión de Credenciales

Newsroom Panama, 14 injured in apartment gas explosion

El Nuevo Diario, Panamá revoca deportación de manifestante nicaragüense

NACLA, Washington doubles down on its military intervention script in Venezuela

AFP, Guatemala acepta que militares de EEUU lleguen a su territorio

BBC, EEUU ya pide datos de redes sociales para el trámite de visas

DW, German Greens lead national poll for the first time

Opinion / Opiniones

Maduro and Ramos, The Univision interview

Human Rights Groups: For a peaceful and democratic solution in Venezuela

Merkel, Commencement address to the Harvard Alumni Association

Bai, Forcing “America First” on others will lead to “America Alone”

International Federation of Journalists, Assange indictment threatens media freedom

Boff, Brasil: ¿Carácter suicida del gobierno actual?

Ruíz Díaz, Concertación o sastrería nacional

Gandásegui, Almagro busca reeleccióm en la OEA

Sagel, La privatización de las telecomunicaciones

Culture / Cultura

AP, Famed New Orleans chef who fed civil rights leaders dies

Ani Cordero, Pan Pan (sin mantequilla)

Guacamoley, Duterte claims he cured himself of being gay

Padilla Rosas, From colonized thought to decolonial aesthetics in Puerto Rico

